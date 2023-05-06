Election results in full for Brighton and Hove City Council

Here is the full list of election results for Brighton and Hove City Council, with 54 seats in 23 wards – up from 21 after boundary changes.

Labour won control of the council which was previously led by the Greens as the largest group but without a majority.

The results declared yesterday (Friday 5 May) gave Labour 38 out of the 54 seats.

The remaining 16 seats are held by the Greens (7), the Conservatives (6), the Brighton and Hove Independents (2) and one unaligned Independent.

The turnout was 40.8 per cent – or 83,426 voters out of an electorate of 204,255.

At the previous local elections, four years ago, the turnout was 42.45 per cent – or 86,584 voters out of an electorate of 203,954.

At 51.5 per cent, Rottingdean and West Saltdean ward recorded the highest turnout in the latest elections – or 4,299 voters out of an electorate of 8,349.

The lowest, 22.37 per cent, was in Coldean and Stanmer, with 1,479 voters out of an electorate of 6,612.

Here is the full list of results by ward. An asterisk * denotes a previously sitting councillor.

Brunswick and Adelaide (2 seats)

Jilly Stevens (Labour) 1,141 – elected

Andrei Czolak (Labour) 1,047 – elected

*Hannah Allbrooke (Green) 1,041

*Phélim Mac Cafferty (Green) 901

Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independents) 550

Dave Hall (Friends of Brighton and Hove) 266

Richard Latham (Conservative) 203

Keith Sharpe (Conservative) 162

Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 154

David Maples (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 79

Turnout 38.04 per cent

Central Hove (2 seats)

Emma Daniel (Labour) 1,832 – elected

Joy Robinson (Labour) 1,710 – elected

Helen Dixon (Green) 988

Christopher Hawtree (Green) 730

Peter Goodman (Conservative) 419

Mark Watson (Conservative) 392

David Sears (Liberal Democrat) 193

Nigel Furness (Independent) 160

Glenn Kelly (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 93

Turnout 39.89 per cent

Coldean and Stanmer (2 seats)

Mitchie Alexander (Labour) 688 – elected

Tobias Sheard (Labour) 510 – elected

Kate Knight (Independent) 373

Laura Pizzolo (Green) 368

Martin Farley (Green) 352

Roz Rawcliffe (Conservative) 186

Jack Moxley (Liberal Democrat) 120

Penny Iveson (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 76

Martin Wooller (Liberal Democrat) 59

Turnout 22.37 per cent

Goldsmid (3 seats)

Birgit Miller (Labour) 2,426 – elected

*Jackie O’Quinn (Labour)2,421 – elected

Trevor Muten (Labour) 2,261 – elected

Rebecca Duffy (Green) 1,369

Ollie Sykes (Green) 1,211

Alexander Sallons (Green) 1,085

Edward De Souza (Conservative) 498

Linda Elisha (Brighton and Hove Independents) 490

David Lewis (Conservative) 481

Mark Long (Conservative) 456

Andrew England (Liberal Democrat) 350

Paul Chandler (Liberal Democrat) 342

Owen Sharp (Liberal Democrat) 274

Turnout 44.11 per cent

Hangleton and Knoll (3 seats)

John Hewitt (Labour) 2,501 – elected

*Amanda Grimshaw (Labour) 2,490 – elected

Faiza Baghoth (Labour) 2,435 – elected

*Dawn Barnett (Conservative) 1,906

*Nick Lewry (Conservative) 1,629

Tim Hodges (Conservative) 1,582

Sarah FitzGerald (Green) 360

Andrew Coleman (Green) 238

Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 211

Nigel Tart (Green) 169

Ian Harris (Reform UK) 127

Turnout 43.37 per cent

Hanover and Elm Grove (3 seats)

Tim Rowkins (Labour) 2,471 – elected

Ty Galvin (Labour) 2,444 – elected

Maureen Winder (Labour) 2,269 – elected

Fiona Wright (Green) 2,050

Wai Lee (Green) 1,989

*Steph Powell (Green) 1,885

Bev Barstow (Brighton and Hove Independents) 725

Laura King (Independent) 351

Laura Mullin (Liberal Democrat) 189

Susan Ellerton (Conservative) 188

Kenneth Mills (Conservative) 151

Wayne Sturt (Conservative) 112

Samantha Waugh (Liberal Democrat) 138

Turnout 45.05 per cent

Hollingdean and Fiveways (3 seats)

*Theresa Fowler (Labour) 2,662 – elected

Mohammed Asaduzzaman (Labour) 2,553 – elected

Bruno De Oliveira (Labour) 2,468 – elected

*Zoe John (Green) 1,967

*Siriol Hugh-Jones (Green) 1,954

*Jamie Lloyd (Green) 1,634

Peter Revell (Conservative) 346

Lesley Wilson (Conservative) 313

Janice Bates (Conservative) 308

Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat) 277

Gary Jones (Friends of Brighton and Hove) 263

Megan Churchland (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 145

Daniel Goodhand (UK Independence Party) 89

Turnout 49.47 per cent

Kemptown (2 seats)

Bharti Gajjar (Labour) 1,794 – elected

*Gary Wilkinson (Labour) 1,643 – elected

Lynn-Ora Knott (Green) 827

Ben Simmonds (Green) 739

Alan Towler (Brighton and Hove Independents) 514

Josephine O’Carroll (Conservative) 346

Ewan Clinch (Conservative) 343

Robert Brown (Liberal Democrat) 339

Dominique Hall (Liberal Democrat) 254

Turnout 40.1 per cent

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean (3 seats)

*Amanda Evans (Labour) 2,033 – elected

Ty Goddard (Labour) 1,882 – elected

Jacob Taylor (Labour) 1,785 – elected

Frances Hunt (Green) 703

Anna Roberts (Green) 572

Gemma Powell (Conservative) 434

Ed Roberts (Green) 417

Julie Donovan (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 277

Turnout 28.75 per cent

North Portslade (2 seats)

*Peter Atkinson (Independent) 1,064 – elected

Lucy Helliwell (Labour) 1,045 – elected

Alice Burton also known as Alice Kayley-Burton (Labour) 959

Gary Taylor (Conservative) 473

*Anne Pissaridou (Independent) 459

Kirk Taylor (Conservative) 358

Debbie Shipton (Green) 128

Mike Dixon (Green) 87

Marjorie Leeds (Liberal Democrat) 87

Turnout 32.99 per cent

Patcham and Hollingbury (3 seats)

*Alistair McNair (Conservative) 2,037 – elected

*Anne Meadows (Conservative) 1,821 – elected

*Carol Theobald (Conservative) 1,799 – elected

Sophie Broadbent (Green) 1,544

Tyler Bennington-Poulter (Labour) 1,417

Ben Kent (Labour) 1,366

Liz Wheeler (Labour) 1,359

Norma Fletcher (Green) 1,355

Daniel Rue (Green) 1,307

Paul Denyer (Brighton and Hove Independents) 790

Caroline Brown (Liberal Democrat) 295

Turnout 45.65 per cent

Preston Park (3 seats)

*Steve Davis (Green) 2,162 – elected

Liz Loughran (Labour) 2,139 – elected

Kerry Pickett (Green) 2,135 – elected

*Leo Littman (Green) 2,103

Theresa Mackey (Labour) 1,972

David Messent (Labour) 1,728

Hugh Robinson (Conservative) 474

Lisa Watson (Conservative) 530

Alex Wild (Conservative) 461

Jan Turner (Independent) 394

Hyder Khalil (Liberal Democrat) 381

Turnout 43.86 per cent

Queen’s Park (2 seats)

Tristram Burden (Labour) 1,822 – elected

Chandni Mistry (Labour) 1,702 – elected

*Clare Rainey (Green) 856

Mark Strong (Green) 682

Adrian Hart (Brighton and Hove Independents) 467

Martin Kenig (Conservative) 266

Thomas Osborne (Liberal Democrat) 163

Turnout 44.01 per cent

Regency (2 seats)

Chloe Goldsmith (Green) 1,162 – elected

Alison Thomson (Labour) 920 – elected

Ricky Perrin (Green) 919

Peter Devonport (Labour) 907

Lawrence Eke (Liberal Democrat) 385

Gary Farmer (Brighton and Hove Independents) 369

Trevor Freeman (Liberal Democrat) 313

Timothy Catt (Conservative) 232

Robert Greenfield (Conservative) 190

Turnout 36.08 per cent

Rottingdean and West Saltdean (2 seats)

*Bridget Fishleigh (Brighton and Hove Independents) 2,266 – elected

Mark Earthey (Brighton and Hove Independents) 1,593 – elected

Ron White (Labour) 1,299

Carole McIver-Wren (Labour) 1,268

Daniel Harrison (Conservative) 552

Steven Smith (Conservative) 501

Nigel Smith (Independent) 327

Carol Bullock (Green) 203

Georgia Wrighton (Green) 142

Caroline Ellis (Liberal Democrat) 135

Ron Reader (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 30

Turnout 51.49 per cent

Round Hill (2 seats)

*Pete West (Green) 1,408 – elected

Raphael Hill (Green) 1,383 – elected

Most Jasmine Ara (Labour) 1, 061

Yassin Hassan (Labour) 920

Matthew Davies (Liberal Democrat) 167

Tony Meadows (Conservative) 135

Clare Rogers (Conservative) 132

Turnout 39.43 per cent

South Portslade (2 seats)

*Les Hamilton (Labour) 1,767 – elected

*Alan Robins (Labour) 1,589 – elected

Steve Harmer-Strange (Conservative) 365

Sally Cranfield (Green) 330

Aijuan Wang (Conservative) 291

Ken Rist (Liberal Democrat) 251

Danny Booth (Green) 216

Helen Dear (Independent) 204

Turnout 35.56 per cent

West Hill and North Laine (2 seats)

Ellen McLeay (Green) 1,346 – elected

*Sue Shanks (Green) 1,256 – elected

Tom Chatfield (Labour) 928

John Cooper (Labour) 905

Kathy Janio (Conservative) 206

Linda Murray (Conservative) 197

Robert Heale (Liberal Democrat) 187

Anthony Seymour (Liberal Democrat) 145

Turnout 35.53 per cent

Westbourne and Poets Corner (2 seats)

Julie Cattell (Labour) 1,911 – elected

Leslie Pumm (Labour) 1,741 – elected

Renato Marques (Green) 743

Geoff Shanks (Green) 691

Michael Bates (Conservative) 448

Mark Clayton (Conservative) 421

James Verguson (Independent) 211

Geoff Date (Liberal Democrat) 208

Dave Hill (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 111

Patricia Mountain (UK Independence Party) 65

Turnout 45.86 per cent

Westdene and Hove Park (3 seats)

*Samer Bagaeen (Conservative) 2,246 – elected

Emma Hogan (Conservative) 2,237 – elected

Ivan Lyons (Conservative) 2,181 – elected

Lundy Mackenzie (Labour) 2,081

Warren Morgan (Labour) 2,040

Ben Philipsborn (Labour) 1,881

Melanie Poots (Green) 819

Jake Sharpstone (Green) 605

Steve Griffiths (Green) 584

Carolyn Dunn (Liberal Democrat) 356

Andrew Harrison (Liberal Democrat) 289

Simon Jardine (Liberal Democrat) 279

Turnout 46.18 per cent

Whitehawk and Marine (2 seats)

David McGregor (Labour) 1,366 – elected

*Gill Williams (Labour) 1,330 – elected

Paul Wood (Conservative) 642

Robb Young (Conservative) 600

Aditi Bhonagiri (Green) 385

Mat Sunderland (Green) 219

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 206

Bill North (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 89

Turnout 30.18 per cent

Wish (2 seats)

*Bella Sankey (Labour) 2,216 – elected

Paul Nann (Labour) 2,062 – elected

Benjamin Franks (Conservative) 747

Paul Tanner (Conservative) 705

Sharon Hamlin (Green) 267

Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independent) 209

Guy Davidson (Green) 163

Stamati Crook (Liberal Democrat) 161

John Gartside (UK Independence Party) 49

Turnout 45.93 per cent

Woodingdean (2 seats)

Jacob Allen (Labour) 1,581 – elected

Jacqui Simon also known as Jacqui Taylor (Labour) 1,551 – elected

*Dee Simson (Conservative) 1,322

*Steve Bell (Conservative) 1,275

Geraldine Keenan (Green) 162

Luke Walker (Green) 104

Ian Newman (Liberal Democrat) 102

Turnout 42.82 per cent