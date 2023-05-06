Election results in full for Brighton and Hove City Council
Here is the full list of election results for Brighton and Hove City Council, with 54 seats in 23 wards – up from 21 after boundary changes.
Labour won control of the council which was previously led by the Greens as the largest group but without a majority.
The results declared yesterday (Friday 5 May) gave Labour 38 out of the 54 seats.
The remaining 16 seats are held by the Greens (7), the Conservatives (6), the Brighton and Hove Independents (2) and one unaligned Independent.
The turnout was 40.8 per cent – or 83,426 voters out of an electorate of 204,255.
At the previous local elections, four years ago, the turnout was 42.45 per cent – or 86,584 voters out of an electorate of 203,954.
At 51.5 per cent, Rottingdean and West Saltdean ward recorded the highest turnout in the latest elections – or 4,299 voters out of an electorate of 8,349.
The lowest, 22.37 per cent, was in Coldean and Stanmer, with 1,479 voters out of an electorate of 6,612.
Here is the full list of results by ward. An asterisk * denotes a previously sitting councillor.
…
Brunswick and Adelaide (2 seats)
Jilly Stevens (Labour) 1,141 – elected
Andrei Czolak (Labour) 1,047 – elected
*Hannah Allbrooke (Green) 1,041
*Phélim Mac Cafferty (Green) 901
Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independents) 550
Dave Hall (Friends of Brighton and Hove) 266
Richard Latham (Conservative) 203
Keith Sharpe (Conservative) 162
Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 154
David Maples (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 79
Turnout 38.04 per cent
…
Central Hove (2 seats)
Emma Daniel (Labour) 1,832 – elected
Joy Robinson (Labour) 1,710 – elected
Helen Dixon (Green) 988
Christopher Hawtree (Green) 730
Peter Goodman (Conservative) 419
Mark Watson (Conservative) 392
David Sears (Liberal Democrat) 193
Nigel Furness (Independent) 160
Glenn Kelly (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 93
Turnout 39.89 per cent
…
Coldean and Stanmer (2 seats)
Mitchie Alexander (Labour) 688 – elected
Tobias Sheard (Labour) 510 – elected
Kate Knight (Independent) 373
Laura Pizzolo (Green) 368
Martin Farley (Green) 352
Roz Rawcliffe (Conservative) 186
Jack Moxley (Liberal Democrat) 120
Penny Iveson (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 76
Martin Wooller (Liberal Democrat) 59
Turnout 22.37 per cent
…
Goldsmid (3 seats)
Birgit Miller (Labour) 2,426 – elected
*Jackie O’Quinn (Labour)2,421 – elected
Trevor Muten (Labour) 2,261 – elected
Rebecca Duffy (Green) 1,369
Ollie Sykes (Green) 1,211
Alexander Sallons (Green) 1,085
Edward De Souza (Conservative) 498
Linda Elisha (Brighton and Hove Independents) 490
David Lewis (Conservative) 481
Mark Long (Conservative) 456
Andrew England (Liberal Democrat) 350
Paul Chandler (Liberal Democrat) 342
Owen Sharp (Liberal Democrat) 274
Turnout 44.11 per cent
…
Hangleton and Knoll (3 seats)
John Hewitt (Labour) 2,501 – elected
*Amanda Grimshaw (Labour) 2,490 – elected
Faiza Baghoth (Labour) 2,435 – elected
*Dawn Barnett (Conservative) 1,906
*Nick Lewry (Conservative) 1,629
Tim Hodges (Conservative) 1,582
Sarah FitzGerald (Green) 360
Andrew Coleman (Green) 238
Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 211
Nigel Tart (Green) 169
Ian Harris (Reform UK) 127
Turnout 43.37 per cent
…
Hanover and Elm Grove (3 seats)
Tim Rowkins (Labour) 2,471 – elected
Ty Galvin (Labour) 2,444 – elected
Maureen Winder (Labour) 2,269 – elected
Fiona Wright (Green) 2,050
Wai Lee (Green) 1,989
*Steph Powell (Green) 1,885
Bev Barstow (Brighton and Hove Independents) 725
Laura King (Independent) 351
Laura Mullin (Liberal Democrat) 189
Susan Ellerton (Conservative) 188
Kenneth Mills (Conservative) 151
Wayne Sturt (Conservative) 112
Samantha Waugh (Liberal Democrat) 138
Turnout 45.05 per cent
…
Hollingdean and Fiveways (3 seats)
*Theresa Fowler (Labour) 2,662 – elected
Mohammed Asaduzzaman (Labour) 2,553 – elected
Bruno De Oliveira (Labour) 2,468 – elected
*Zoe John (Green) 1,967
*Siriol Hugh-Jones (Green) 1,954
*Jamie Lloyd (Green) 1,634
Peter Revell (Conservative) 346
Lesley Wilson (Conservative) 313
Janice Bates (Conservative) 308
Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat) 277
Gary Jones (Friends of Brighton and Hove) 263
Megan Churchland (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 145
Daniel Goodhand (UK Independence Party) 89
Turnout 49.47 per cent
…
Kemptown (2 seats)
Bharti Gajjar (Labour) 1,794 – elected
*Gary Wilkinson (Labour) 1,643 – elected
Lynn-Ora Knott (Green) 827
Ben Simmonds (Green) 739
Alan Towler (Brighton and Hove Independents) 514
Josephine O’Carroll (Conservative) 346
Ewan Clinch (Conservative) 343
Robert Brown (Liberal Democrat) 339
Dominique Hall (Liberal Democrat) 254
Turnout 40.1 per cent
…
Moulsecoomb and Bevendean (3 seats)
*Amanda Evans (Labour) 2,033 – elected
Ty Goddard (Labour) 1,882 – elected
Jacob Taylor (Labour) 1,785 – elected
Frances Hunt (Green) 703
Anna Roberts (Green) 572
Gemma Powell (Conservative) 434
Ed Roberts (Green) 417
Julie Donovan (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 277
Turnout 28.75 per cent
…
North Portslade (2 seats)
*Peter Atkinson (Independent) 1,064 – elected
Lucy Helliwell (Labour) 1,045 – elected
Alice Burton also known as Alice Kayley-Burton (Labour) 959
Gary Taylor (Conservative) 473
*Anne Pissaridou (Independent) 459
Kirk Taylor (Conservative) 358
Debbie Shipton (Green) 128
Mike Dixon (Green) 87
Marjorie Leeds (Liberal Democrat) 87
Turnout 32.99 per cent
…
Patcham and Hollingbury (3 seats)
*Alistair McNair (Conservative) 2,037 – elected
*Anne Meadows (Conservative) 1,821 – elected
*Carol Theobald (Conservative) 1,799 – elected
Sophie Broadbent (Green) 1,544
Tyler Bennington-Poulter (Labour) 1,417
Ben Kent (Labour) 1,366
Liz Wheeler (Labour) 1,359
Norma Fletcher (Green) 1,355
Daniel Rue (Green) 1,307
Paul Denyer (Brighton and Hove Independents) 790
Caroline Brown (Liberal Democrat) 295
Turnout 45.65 per cent
…
Preston Park (3 seats)
*Steve Davis (Green) 2,162 – elected
Liz Loughran (Labour) 2,139 – elected
Kerry Pickett (Green) 2,135 – elected
*Leo Littman (Green) 2,103
Theresa Mackey (Labour) 1,972
David Messent (Labour) 1,728
Hugh Robinson (Conservative) 474
Lisa Watson (Conservative) 530
Alex Wild (Conservative) 461
Jan Turner (Independent) 394
Hyder Khalil (Liberal Democrat) 381
Turnout 43.86 per cent
…
Queen’s Park (2 seats)
Tristram Burden (Labour) 1,822 – elected
Chandni Mistry (Labour) 1,702 – elected
*Clare Rainey (Green) 856
Mark Strong (Green) 682
Adrian Hart (Brighton and Hove Independents) 467
Martin Kenig (Conservative) 266
Thomas Osborne (Liberal Democrat) 163
Turnout 44.01 per cent
…
Regency (2 seats)
Chloe Goldsmith (Green) 1,162 – elected
Alison Thomson (Labour) 920 – elected
Ricky Perrin (Green) 919
Peter Devonport (Labour) 907
Lawrence Eke (Liberal Democrat) 385
Gary Farmer (Brighton and Hove Independents) 369
Trevor Freeman (Liberal Democrat) 313
Timothy Catt (Conservative) 232
Robert Greenfield (Conservative) 190
Turnout 36.08 per cent
…
Rottingdean and West Saltdean (2 seats)
*Bridget Fishleigh (Brighton and Hove Independents) 2,266 – elected
Mark Earthey (Brighton and Hove Independents) 1,593 – elected
Ron White (Labour) 1,299
Carole McIver-Wren (Labour) 1,268
Daniel Harrison (Conservative) 552
Steven Smith (Conservative) 501
Nigel Smith (Independent) 327
Carol Bullock (Green) 203
Georgia Wrighton (Green) 142
Caroline Ellis (Liberal Democrat) 135
Ron Reader (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 30
Turnout 51.49 per cent
…
Round Hill (2 seats)
*Pete West (Green) 1,408 – elected
Raphael Hill (Green) 1,383 – elected
Most Jasmine Ara (Labour) 1, 061
Yassin Hassan (Labour) 920
Matthew Davies (Liberal Democrat) 167
Tony Meadows (Conservative) 135
Clare Rogers (Conservative) 132
Turnout 39.43 per cent
…
South Portslade (2 seats)
*Les Hamilton (Labour) 1,767 – elected
*Alan Robins (Labour) 1,589 – elected
Steve Harmer-Strange (Conservative) 365
Sally Cranfield (Green) 330
Aijuan Wang (Conservative) 291
Ken Rist (Liberal Democrat) 251
Danny Booth (Green) 216
Helen Dear (Independent) 204
Turnout 35.56 per cent
…
West Hill and North Laine (2 seats)
Ellen McLeay (Green) 1,346 – elected
*Sue Shanks (Green) 1,256 – elected
Tom Chatfield (Labour) 928
John Cooper (Labour) 905
Kathy Janio (Conservative) 206
Linda Murray (Conservative) 197
Robert Heale (Liberal Democrat) 187
Anthony Seymour (Liberal Democrat) 145
Turnout 35.53 per cent
…
Westbourne and Poets Corner (2 seats)
Julie Cattell (Labour) 1,911 – elected
Leslie Pumm (Labour) 1,741 – elected
Renato Marques (Green) 743
Geoff Shanks (Green) 691
Michael Bates (Conservative) 448
Mark Clayton (Conservative) 421
James Verguson (Independent) 211
Geoff Date (Liberal Democrat) 208
Dave Hill (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 111
Patricia Mountain (UK Independence Party) 65
Turnout 45.86 per cent
…
Westdene and Hove Park (3 seats)
*Samer Bagaeen (Conservative) 2,246 – elected
Emma Hogan (Conservative) 2,237 – elected
Ivan Lyons (Conservative) 2,181 – elected
Lundy Mackenzie (Labour) 2,081
Warren Morgan (Labour) 2,040
Ben Philipsborn (Labour) 1,881
Melanie Poots (Green) 819
Jake Sharpstone (Green) 605
Steve Griffiths (Green) 584
Carolyn Dunn (Liberal Democrat) 356
Andrew Harrison (Liberal Democrat) 289
Simon Jardine (Liberal Democrat) 279
Turnout 46.18 per cent
…
Whitehawk and Marine (2 seats)
David McGregor (Labour) 1,366 – elected
*Gill Williams (Labour) 1,330 – elected
Paul Wood (Conservative) 642
Robb Young (Conservative) 600
Aditi Bhonagiri (Green) 385
Mat Sunderland (Green) 219
Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 206
Bill North (Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition) 89
Turnout 30.18 per cent
…
Wish (2 seats)
*Bella Sankey (Labour) 2,216 – elected
Paul Nann (Labour) 2,062 – elected
Benjamin Franks (Conservative) 747
Paul Tanner (Conservative) 705
Sharon Hamlin (Green) 267
Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independent) 209
Guy Davidson (Green) 163
Stamati Crook (Liberal Democrat) 161
John Gartside (UK Independence Party) 49
Turnout 45.93 per cent
…
Woodingdean (2 seats)
Jacob Allen (Labour) 1,581 – elected
Jacqui Simon also known as Jacqui Taylor (Labour) 1,551 – elected
*Dee Simson (Conservative) 1,322
*Steve Bell (Conservative) 1,275
Geraldine Keenan (Green) 162
Luke Walker (Green) 104
Ian Newman (Liberal Democrat) 102
Turnout 42.82 per cent
