Labour elects deputy leader as top team takes shape

The majority Labour group on Brighton and Hove City Council elected a deputy leader and half a dozen other officers last night (Tuesday 9 May).

The party won 38 out of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council at the local elections last week.

The new group met straight after the count when Bella Sankey was elected leader – a post which also means that she is leader of the council.

Last night the group held the first part of its annual general meeting (AGM) which is taking place over two nights – with the second due next week.

Tonight, Gill Williams was elected deputy leader, Jacob Taylor was chosen as the finance lead and Amanda Grimshaw was picked as chief whip.

Veteran councillor Les Hamilton will be the group’s chair, with Paul Nann as his deputy and Joy Robinson was elected treasurer.

A campaigns lead will be elected next week while those who will chair council committees will be chosen by Councillor Sankey in her capacity as leader, in line with Labour’s own party rules.

The council posts will be subject to ratification at the “annual council” meeting later this month.