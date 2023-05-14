European Dreamers – Albion thrash Arsenal to leave gunners title hopes in tatters

Arsenal 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Magnificent Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal at the Emirates for the fourth time in six years with goals from Julio Inciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan – the Sesgulls go sixth and are in pole position for a Europa League place…..

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.