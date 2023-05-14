BREAKING NEWS

European Dreamers – Albion thrash Arsenal to leave gunners title hopes in tatters

Posted On 14 May 2023 at 6:30 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Arsenal 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Magnificent Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal at the Emirates for the fourth time in six years with goals from Julio Inciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan – the Sesgulls go sixth and are in pole position for a Europa League place…..

 

