5 things we remember about May 21st 1983 when Brighton & Hove Albion were almost the most famous club in the land.

Forty years ago tomorrow Albion were one kick from European football – tomorrow exactly forty years on they are one win away.

1) It rained in Brighton, Hove and north London all day until about 4:35pm. Railway staff at Brighton station adorned Albion top hats and scarfs and didn’t worry about their paymasters being concerned they weren’t impartial. Thousands of fans draped scarfs and banners out of slam door trains. Platform 4 was still is use at Preston Park Station.

2) Cup final Swap Shop and Cup Final Grandstand had a huge Albion badge and showed Des Lyman interviewing Jimmy Melia, Steve Foster, and late Tony Grealish on an Open Top bus at the Marina – the segment also showed Grealish and Foster at a joke shop near Palmeria Square. Both wore Cup Final special player issues Albion tracksuits. You could buy one on EBay for a cool 8 grand ££ until recently. Terry Conner said it wasn’t his , allegedly.

3 Poor Steve Foster of course infamously had to miss out- having been booked a Notts County some three weeks earlier. This took him over the disciplinary point mark that incurred a ban. The ban was for the last league game on May 14th and May 21st 1983. Ordinarily the ban would have been carried over for the first game of the following season but Albion had managed to get themselves in this fixture then the most famous and eagerly anticipated game in the world bar none. Fozzie was booked in the first half at Meadow Lane and despite Albion desperately needing the points to say in the old first division was advised by Melia via Ken Calver the club secretary to get himself sent off as the ban would then incept a week earlier on 7th May. Foster spent the second half catching the ball, punching an opponent and calling the referee as many rude words as he could think off – even in the last five minutes literally begging the referee to send him off . But all to no avail. The Albion tried to overturn the ban in the high court on May 17th and 18th but again to no avail. ” If Foster had wanted to play he should have behaved himself in first place” said the out of touch judge. ( if you ever want to know where the 1983 Cup Final might have gone – check our high court barrister fees) Terry Conner who joined from Leeds in March 1983 also missed out as he played for Leeds in the 3rd round trained with the team all week and sat on the bench at Wembley – however Neil McNab who was still an Albion player went on loan to Leeds in December 1982 and also played for Leeds in the third round and was cup tied. After Leeds season ended on May 14th McNab reported back to Hove on Monday 16th May and was asked to train with the squad, which he did for two days. While his Leeds team mates went off to Loret De Mar or some such place. McNab didn’t go to Wembley.

Perry Digweed was also suspended for the match having been sent off in a reserve match at the Goldstone. Former Orient and Palace keeper John Jackson who ironically had retired to Hangleton was signed as emergency cover in case Graham Moseley had an argument with his garden shears again.

John Jackson who became goalkeeping coach under Steve Gritt in 1997 sadly passed away earlier this year.

4) We all know about helicopters , Bob the cat Bevan , how bad Neil Smilie was at golf, pictures of the squad wearing Farah slacks in front of the north stand. But will anyone remember the rumours of John Bond taking over from Melia after the match? Brighton Tigers nearly causing a riot by raffling a match ticket and making a very handsome profit at their Ice Hockey fixture on Friday 20th May? The ticket was marked complimentary and not for re-sale. Nobody cared, for a few days in May 1983 Brighton & Hove went Brighton & Hove Albion mad – it’s all anyone and I mean anyone in the twin towns wanted to talk about. It still leaves a bitter taste that just fourteen years later that most of the residents except thousand turned their back on the club!!

5 The match itself was one of the most exciting Cup Finals of the twentieth century. The culmination of it one of the most iconic sporting moments in history. Never listen to the late greats of Brain Moore or John Motson for Albion’s cup final commentary. Always find the mercurial and never understated Peter Jones. As Jimmy Case intercepted Arnold Murhen’s punt forward deep deep in extra-time – Jones was telling us Aberdeen had retain the Scottish Cup – what he said in the following twenty seconds will remain with me for the rest of my life.

Because me and Gordon Smith will (and do) remember that moment for a very very long time indeed.