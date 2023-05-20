Movin’ Melvin Brown Raises the Roof Off Caravanserai on Brighton Fringe.

Movin’ Melvin Brown, whose amazing voice has been compared to the ‘genius’ of song Ray Charles and soulful as Otis Redding’s comes to Brighton Fringe with a remarkable show.

Get ready to groove on a night of pure entertainment as Movin’ Melvin Brown, wizard of song and tap, takes you on a soulful journey bringing to life the story of one of the greatest singers of American Soul Music, Otis Redding with such classics as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Shake”, “These Arms of Mine” and “Try a Little Tenderness” to name a few …

After a wait due to technical problems which must have been frustrating the force that is Melvin Brown struts onto the stage in the unique and kitsch Luna Parc stage.

We all quickly forget the horrendously uncomfortable chairs as Melvin tap dances his way into the hearts of his clearly adoring audience.

The band is tight and provide a suitable tight backing with Francesca’s b/vs alongside. After a couple of his own songs Melvin leaves the stage to reappear in full white tail coat suit and his tribute to the mighty Otis Redding begins. The two super fans at the end of my row are in rapture.

Along with his great laugh Melvin Brown raises the roof of the tented stage and gets everyone on their feet. It’s a remarkable feat to produce this level of performance at his declining age and everyone leaves with smiles. As Melvin says “just remember that someone loves you” They certainly fell in love with Movin’ Melvin Brown!

Well known to audiences around the world, Movin’ Melvin Brown has been featured on BBC TV and Radio, GMTV, programmes across UK, Europe and Australia and of course in his homeland, the United States of America, CNN, and more, where he is gaining a reputation as an entertainer/health and fitness guru for his unique fitness-dance/health programme Tap Dance into Health (www.tapdanceintohealth.com).

Multi award-winning entertainer with sold out performances, brings back his smash hit Musical ‘Me and Otis’. ‘One of the best musical experiences’ ★★★★1/2 (RipItUp.com.au). Melvin does Otis Redding’s Soul and more of his own songs: a dazzling extravaganza of song, dance, tap and soulful funk!

Best Music show nominee in Adelaide for his smash hit ‘The Ray Charles Experience’, and just off a huge success at Sydney Opera House’s guest appearance for last year season of Club Swizzle, Movin’ Melvin Brown was a featured artist at Oprah Winfrey’s birthday party for the iconic poet and writer Maya Angelou. He has appeared alongside Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, and in several movies with Willie Nelson. Also, Lionel Richie and The Commodores opened for him on Melvin’s Soul hit ‘Send Me Some Love ‘ tour in the Southern States.

His many accolades include Best Blues Artist (LA American Radios Award), Best International Act and nominee Star of the Festival (Brighton Festival), Audience’s Choice Award (Vancouver) and Most Outstanding Performer (New York Festival) and more.

“A singing, tapping, tail-feather-shaking entertainment machine” (Time Out) ★★★★

“Brown was born to perform“ Broadway Baby ★★★★★

“Magical! Otis Redding (and James Brown) – Movin’ Melvin is as close to a match as you will ever get.”

Festival Review/The Advertiser, Adelaide ★★★★

“Spectacular … Electrifying performance!” Arts Hub Melbourne

“What a phenomenon Brown is! Surely one of the finest song and dance men to grace many of stages he has so adeptly trodden.” ★★★★ InDaily.com

“Exceptional, sheer brilliance” ★★★★★ The Scotsman

“A singing, tapping, tail-feather-shaking entertainment machine” ★★★★ Time Out

Web: MovinMelvin.com Twitter: @MovinMelvin Facebook and Instagram: /MovinMelvinBrown

Venue: CARAVANSERAI BRIGHTON – Luna Parc stage, North of St Peter’s Church, Brighton BN1 4GU

Dates: Friday 19th May 2023

Time: 7pm

Running time: 75 minutes