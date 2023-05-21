We’re all going on a European Tour – Brighton & Hove Albion qualify for Europa League

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Southampton 1

After 121 years in the wilderness Albion will play against Europe’s elite next season.

The Seagulls beat already relegated Southampton to ensure they finish in sixth place in the Premier League.

Albion went ahead through Evan Ferguson who drove a low shot past and through Alex Macarthy to settle Albion nerves.

The Seagulls had chances to score prior to this – both through Kaoru Mitoma – first the winger dragged a shot just wide after dribbling through the Saints defence – then as Southampton looked to keep possession at the back Mitoma intercepted the ball from Kyle Walker Peters and was clean through but agonisingly saw his effort hit the bottom of the left hand post.

Carlos Alcatraz combined with Theo Walcott but the former England winger fired well past Jason Steele’s post – Walcott had another chance to score but again put his shot wide.

Witn five minutes of the half left Mitoma outpaced Romeo Lavia and played a superb ball across the penalty area for Ferguson to sweep hone for 2-0 and the Europa League was calling Albion’s name.