New radio station for Brighton & Hove

Southdown Radio is a new DAB+ digital station for Brighton & Hove with the local community at the forefront of its output. Broadcasting local news and information plus an unbeatable choice of songs throughout the day – from the Rock & Roll giants to today’s biggest hits – the station is fast becoming a must listen for the whole city.

Born out of lockdown by Radio Programmer and Presenter Mark Walker and Broadcasters Sean Bolger and Peter Quinn, the trio saw an opportunity to offer the city a sophisticated, community-focused station with a unique variety of music – a combination which isn’t available anywhere else on the dial!

Friends and colleagues for over 40 years, Sean and Mark bring a wealth of radio experience to the project. Both spent their early radio days at Southern FM – where they first met Peter – before teaming up again at BFBS Forces Radio, Thames Radio, Jazz FM and Smooth Radio.

Along with exclusive news bulletins for Brighton & Hove on the half-hour, 24hours a day, the station also broadcasts national and world news on the hour. Day and night listeners can also hear local weather, travel and tide times every 30 minutes; business, entertainment and sports updates; news of local events and job vacancies; plus small ads for local businesses; messages from local community groups and more.

Southdown Radio Chief Executive, Mark Walker said: “We wanted to create a unique radio offering for the city for some time and while the BBC is busy cutting back on local output, we’re unashamedly proud to be all about Brighton & Hove. The broad mix of music and hyper-local output is what really sets us apart from other stations in the city. As we say, “Tune in and hear the difference!”

Sean Bolger added: “My radio career began at Southern Sound in Portslade in 1983 and Brighton & Hove has been in my blood ever since. It’s fantastic to be back where it all started and working on a new station we truly hope will become the heartbeat of the city.”

Peter Quinn commented: “I’m delighted to be helping bring real local radio back to Brighton & Hove! I remember dearly my days on Southern FM’s late show and we’re really thrilled to be using our combined experience and local knowledge to bring a brand new sound to the city. ”

Southdown Radio is available across Brighton & Hove on DAB + Digital Radio, Smart Speakers, the Radioplayer App and online at southdownradio.co.uk.