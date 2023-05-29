Brighton & Hove Albion’s Julio Enciso wins BBC Match of The Day Goal Of The Season Award

Albion’s young Paraguayan midfielder Julio Enciso has won BBC Match Of The Day’s coveted Goal Of the Season award.

Astonishingly despite the award covering the entire Premier League season Enciso didn’t strike his wonder effort until last Wednesday 24th May against champions Manchester City at the Amex.

Scoring from almost 30 yards high into the top right hand corner of the goal.

It is the first time in 53 years a Seagulls player has won the award.

Absolutely the cherry on the top of the Albion’s fantastic season.