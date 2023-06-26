Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the appointment of Inigo Calderon as the new men’s under-18s head coach.

The 41-year-old rejoins us after three years in various coaching roles with Alaves in Spain.

Technical director David Weir said, “We have been working to bring Inigo back for a while and this is a great appointment for us, and one which I know will really excite the supporters.

“He is a very good fit for us. He has a real understanding of what we’re about as a club and the emphasis and importance of our academy. I am looking forward to working with him and seeing what he can bring to the academy set up.”

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “I am delighted that Inigo has returned. We have kept in touch since he left the club, and looked for the right opportunity and time for him to return both professionally and personally. Aside from his obvious status as a club legend, you only have to look at his CV, qualifications and personality to see that Inigo ticks all the boxes for what we look for in a coaching role of this type.

“Inigo is incredibly popular amongst staff from his time here before and has great experience as a player and coach in Spain, England, Cyprus and India. He is an excellent fit with the club’s values and I know supporters will join me in giving him a warm welcome for a second time.”

The former defender originally joined Albion in January 2010, helping us to promotion from League One the following year. He played in our opening Championship game at the Amex – a 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers – going onto help us establish our place in the second tier before departing in 2016.