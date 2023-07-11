Soaring costs will not lead to police CCTV being switched off, the crime commissioner has said.

BT has only offered a one-year fixed price contract from next April rather than the expected three-year contract, reportedly at eight times the current price.

But yesterday, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said that even though the force could not afford this, the CCTV would not be turned off.

Ms Bourne was questioned by Crawley councillor Michael Jones during a meeting of the Police and Crime Panel about problems with the renewal of a contract with service provider BT.

The force currently pays £250,000 per year, but the price is going up because of upgrades being made to the circuit technology.

Mr Jones said he had heard the new cost would be eight times higher and shared his concerns about what would happen if a contract with either BT or another provider could not be agreed.

He said: “My deep concern is that, if nothing is done, there’s a risk that CCTV is going to be switched off right across Sussex from April 2024 with no say from councillors.”

The force manages contracts, procurement and governance of CCTV provision for a partnership made up of more than 20 organisations, such as district and borough councils.

The individual organisations are responsible for the maintenance and replacement costs of the camera equipment in their area, as well as circuit transmission charges based on the number of cameras connected to the scheme.

Accusing BT of “prevarication” during renegotiation attempts, Mrs Bourne said: “The contract is BT’s. If they decide they don’t want to renew, they don’t have to renew – we can’t force them.

“They’ve agreed a price. It’s their price and we can’t afford it effectively.

“My understanding, having spoken with the team in Sussex Police that are looking at this on behalf of the partnership, is that nobody’s going to get switched off – so let’s just allay that concern.”

While acknowledging that the price being offered for a new contract was ‘significantly more than the partnership is currently paying’, Mrs Bourne said she was not sure if it was eight times higher.

She told the meeting that an inspector had been assigned full time to sort out the issue on behalf of the partnership, with ‘extensive briefings’ being held across both East and West Sussex, including Brighton and Hove, to keep partners full informed about the options.

A police spokesman added: “The future operating model for the area of business is currently under discussion and Sussex Police is working to support partners by exploring new ways to deliver this service.”

But not every member of the partnership may be able to afford a new option.

The meeting was told that two partners, Crawley Borough Council and Worthing Borough Council, would have ‘difficulties’.

Mrs Bourne said the force was working closely with the local authorities ‘to see how they can resolve this’.

When asked by Worthing councillor Rosey Whorlow if there was a plan B to help partners ‘who are really going to struggle to be able to meet the new costs’, she said: “That’s probably the decision of the partnership.

“If, as a collective, they can come together and bail out those partners that are in difficulties, then that would be a decision for the partnership to make.”

Mrs Bourne told the meeting: “I feel reassured that work is ongoing. I feel confident that we’re not going to be in a position that [people] are going to get switched off.

“The CCTV cameras across the partnership are really important to policing.”