The Albion have reached an agreement with FCV Farul Constanta to sign Romanian winger Adrian Mazilu in the January transfer window.

The transfer will be concluded once the window opens in January and will be subject to all regulatory approvals.

Technical director David Weir said, “Adrian is a player we have been watching for a while, and we are now looking forward to him joining us next year.

“We have reached agreement with Constanta, and we will watch his progress through until January and then decide on his next steps.”

Adrian, 17, has played for Romania at all junior team levels from under-15 to under-21; and he recently featured for Romania at this summer’s European Championships.

He broke into the team at Constanta last season, making his debut in the Romanian cup last November and has played 23 times at senior level, and scoring seven goals.