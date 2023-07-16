A large stretch of Brighton seafront will be closed until at least tomorrow as firefighters are still tackling the last of the Royal Albion Hotel blaze this lunchtime.

Police have closed the seafront road from West Street to Steine Street, as well as the Old Steine. The force said there are currently no plans to evacuate the surrounding area but asked people to stay away from the area.

High winds both stoked the flames and hampered fire crews’ efforts to battle the blaze throughout last night. At its height, 70 firefighters were on the scene.

Local residents were evacuated, and a rest centre set up by Brighton and Hove City Centre. The hotel’s guests were accommodated elsewhere.

The fire broke out in a third floor room, and quickly spread to other rooms and floors. The cause is being investigated.

At 5am, almost 12 hours after the fire broke out, the operation was scaled back, but fire crews remain on the scene with the aerial ladder platform and ground monitoring equipment.

Four of the hotel’s five floors have visibly been ravaged by the blaze, and the roof has collapsed.

Smoke is still thick in the air in the area around the Old Steine, and people are reporting feeling sick from the fumes.



Events in the area are being cancelled, including the Trans Pride Brighton beach meet up.

A gig by local music tutors Jam Brighton at the Latest Bar in Manchester Street has also been called off.

One of the organisers Hayley Ross said: “We asked the police on the ground if our event could still go ahead and they advised us that there is a risk of evacuation of the immediate area which is Manchester Street and to not go ahead.

“Inside the venue is smokey and ash is in the air due to the fire. We were in the venue for just over an hour and we all feel unwell. We stink, even our skin smells of smoke.

“It’s not safe for us to run the show and we are beyond disappointed.”

In a tweet, Brighton police said: “The operation around the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton is ongoing.

“Road closures are in place along Kings Road from West Street along to Steine Street and the Old Steine.

“Closures will be in place overnight. Please stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed.”

Brighton and Hove council leader Bella Sankey said: “Sadly the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel continues today.

“Heartfelt thanks to our emergency services who worked to contain it throughout the night.

“Residents and visitors are asked to continue to avoid this area today.

“Council staff are supporting those affected.”

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle tweeted: “I hope all are safe. It comes 25 years after the last fire gutted the Royal Albion Hotel, a hotel which is poorly maintained by its slum hotel owners.”

Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: “My thoughts with everyone affected by this. Very sad scenes from the Royal Albion hotel.

“Huge thanks to all the emergency services who are on the scene. Keep safe everyone.”