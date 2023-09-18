On the 26th October 2002 Crystal Palace thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0 at Selhurst Park – exactly 21 years later Brighton & Hove will play Ajax in a competitive European fixture at the state of the art Amex Stadium.

Brighton have left Palace behind and although the so called ultras will descend on west street and terminus road in early February as the Eagles have a Premier League fixture at the Amex – Albion fans however, will likely to be far more concerned with locking horns with who ever has dropped out of the Champions League and have entered the Seagulls Europa League domain.

Albion fans are far more likely to nowadays consider Chelsea as their fiercest rivals as after nearly 50 years the Brighton/ Palace rivalry peters out.

As Albion are lauded and fawned over by influential commentators all over the world with even Pep Guardiola stating the Seagulls are the best in the world at playing out from the back.

So the the phrase you will hear most around Croydon, Coulsdon, Kenly and West Wickham from beleaguered Palace fans over the next few days as Albion make their competitive European bow against AEK Athens this Thursday is – MAKE IT STOP