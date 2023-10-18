A councillor elected just six months ago has been shortlisted for a national award for “dedication to community betterment”.

Chandni Mistry, who was 19 when she was elected in May, is up for Young Councillor of the Year at the annual Cllr Awards, run by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU).

The Queens Park ward councillor, who has yet to speak at a council meeting, was nominated for securing fresh amenities for children’s play areas and advocating for positive mental health.

The press release does not specify which playground amenities, but it’s likely it refers to the playground revamp in Queens Park.

This got underway in July, and is one of 32 playground revamp paid for by Section 106 money earmarked for playgrounds across the city in 2019.

The press release says: “Cllr Mistry is shortlisted for Young Councillor of the Year for her dedication to community betterment.

“Her tangible contributions, from securing fresh amenities for children’s play areas to advocating for positive mental health, showcase her as an inspirational leader who exemplifies the spirit of dedicated public service.”

LGIU declined to give any more details about the nomination, including who had nominated her, except to say candidates cannot nominate themselves.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU said: “In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

“The shortlist for the 2023 Cllr Awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in England and Wales.

“As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally.

“Their work, all too often, goes unrecognised and we take great pride in featuring their stories in this year’s shortlist.”

Cllr Mistry did not respond to a request for comment.