Internationally renowned singer, composer and actor David Essex OBE has today announced a massive 20 date UK tour for August and September 2024 including a concert at the Brighton Centre. This tour, his first since 2022, will see him perform much loved hits spanning over his entire repertoire.

David first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical ‘Godspell’ and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers for the role of Jesus. He received major awards and some ecstatic reviews which saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then at the West End for two years.

Since then, David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success. He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s also had twenty-three Top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy© nominated ‘Rock On’ which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold over one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as ‘Lamplight’, ‘Hold Me Close’ and ‘Gonna Make You A Star’ which made David a household name.

David has continued to this day to produce and write albums including 2013’s ‘Reflections’ and has contributed to stage and screen with the likes of ‘Silver Dream Machine’ taken from ‘Silver Dream Racer’, in which he starred. Acting credits also include ‘That’ll Be The Day’, its sequel ‘Stardust’, ‘Traveller’, ‘The Guvnors’, ‘Black Prince’ and more recently BBC TV’s ‘EastEnders’ as the head of the Moon family. Theatre credits include outstanding performances in ‘ELF!’, ‘Evita’, ‘Boogie Nights 2’, ‘Footloose’, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Aspects Of Love’, plus his own musicals ‘Mutiny!’ and ‘All The Fun Of The Fair’.

David Essex is the only artist in the world to have achieved success in all areas of entertainment and continues to break boundaries with his unique talent. His previous two UK tours sold over 65,000 tickets across 39 dates including shows at the Palladium and Theatre Royal in London.

Tickets for David Essex the 2024 tour are on sale Friday 3rd November at 10am

DAVID ESSEX THE 2024 TOUR:

TUE 27 AUG IPSWICH REGENT

WED 28 AUG SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

FRI 30 AUG BRIGHTON CENTRE

SAT 31 AUG SOUTHAMPTON MAYFLOWER

SUN 01 SEPT MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

TUE 03 SEPT BATH FORUM

THU 05 SEPT TORQUAY PRINCESS THEATRE

FRI 06 SEPT CARDIFF NEW THEATRE

SAT 07 SEPT SWANSEA ARENA

MON 09 SEPT LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

TUE 10 SEPT LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU THEATRE

THU 12 SEPT NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

FRI 13 SEPT SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

SAT 14 SEPT WOLVERHAMPTON THE HALLS

MON 16 SEPT MANCHESTER BRIDGEWATER HALL

TUE 17 SEPT YORK BARBICAN

THU 19 SEPT NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

FRI 20 SEPT GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL

SAT 21 SEPT BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE

MON 23 SEPT LONDON PALLADIUM

