Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract until June 2029.



The Albion will now be able to fend off the attentions of other clubs, as Ferguson’s worth will be astronomical.

The Ireland international put pen to paper on the new extended deal earlier this week.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him.”

Technical director David Weir added, “Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him.

“He’s shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress.”

Evan joined Albion from Irish club Bohemians in January 2021 and quickly established himself at academy and under-21 level before becoming our fifth youngest senior debutant later that year against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup.

He scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December 2022, and has 15 senior goals for Albion.