AEK Athens 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

A disputed Joao Pedro penalty another given by VAR and the Brazilian strikers 5th goal of the competition making him the current leading scorer.

The Albion’s position is almost surreal on the 3rd December 1996 the Seagulls lost 2-3 at home to Darlington the Albion plummeting to 92nd in the Football League.

Fast forward 27 years and Albion’s record breaking Irish International almost scored after just a minute in Athens as Evan Ferguson saw his shot charged down by Eashan Hagi Safi

Simon Adringa then found himself free on right but his shot narrowly whistled over the bar.

But then for most of the majority of the remainder of the half it was all Athens.

Albion were looking a bit sloppy or maybe fatigue was a factor as both Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross made uncharacteristic mistakes.

Mijat Gacinovic had a good effort for Athens as did Steve Zuber who saw his shot pushed over by Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Gacinovic had another good chance just be half time from a Zuber pass but headed over when well placed.

Albion looked out of sorts in the first half but started off a little better after the interval – Ferguson and Gross and a chance fell to Dunk but it came to quickly to the Albion captain and the ball flew over the bar.

Albion got in front as Joao Pedro weaved his way through the defence and Damian Stzmanski clumsily clattered into the back of him – however, it was a good two minutes before the Swiss referee was summoned to the VAR screen and after a couple of looks gave a penalty to the Albion – Joan Pedro calmly rolled his 5th Europa League goal of the season his fourth penalty.

AEK were riled Domojog Vida clattered into first Billy Gilmour then Joao Pedro but it was Gacinovic who saw red for stamping on Joel Veltmans foot.

Igor Julio strode forward and played a delightful ball for Ferguson who was denied by the sprawling Cican Stankovic.

Albion were under pressure even against ten men substitute James Milner made a super clearing headed late on and Dunk was again immense – another substitute who impressed was debutant Josh Duffus who had two chances to double Albion’s lead after being played through by Carlos Baleba late on.

Albion hung on for hugely notable win and are surely the only current all time unbeaten English team in term of away matches.

The Seagulls will now play Marseille at the Amex to determine who finishes top of Europa League Group at the Amex on 14th December.

Albion play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this Sunday and are firm favourites to win.

We still insist it’s not all a dream…….