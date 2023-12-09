Police have found a tent and a coat as their urgent search continues for a teenage girl, a toddler and a young man in the Queen’s Park area of Brighton.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 9 December): “We are growing increasingly concerned for two people and a toddler who are believed to be sleeping outdoors in the Brighton area.

“Our officers are continuing to carry out urgent inquiries to locate a young female, a man in his late teens or early twenties and a toddler possibly aged 18 months who were last seen in Queen’s Park on Wednesday 6 December 2023.

“A grey and white tent and a travel cot believed to belong to the group were left in Queen’s Park, leading to concern that they are now without any shelter.

“We are extremely keen to locate them so their welfare can be checked and they can be given the right care and support.”

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “Since receiving a report of concern for welfare from a member of the public, we’ve had dedicated teams of officers working to identify these people and trace them so we can make sure they’re safe and well.

“The female is described as petite / slim, approximately 5ft tall, with blonde, messy-style hair and blue eyes. She is said to speak with a northern accent.

“The man is described as slim and at least 6ft tall. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a scarf-type covering over the lower part of his face.

“The toddler is believed to be a boy with pale skin, blond hair, rosy cheeks, and was last seen wearing a thick red snowsuit and black or dark blue wellington boots.

“The group are also believed to be in possession of a pushchair that is overladen with baggage.

“Specially trained officers have been searching the park and other areas of interest, with the assistance of drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, completing house-to-house inquiries, liaising with local transport networks and carrying out CCTV trawls in the vicinity.

“We have released photographs of the tent and cot as an appeal to any members of the public who may have seen these items in the area in the past couple of weeks.

“If you recognise these items or the descriptions provided, please contact us.

“Our priority is ensuring the welfare of all three people, particularly given the recent adverse weather.

“We are conscious they may have moved on from the Queen’s Park area and may have sought shelter elsewhere in the Brighton area.

“If you see anyone matching these descriptions or if you have any other information that can help, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information or a possible sighting is asked to call 999 quoting Operation Sorrel.