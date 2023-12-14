If Albion don’t beat Olympique Marseille this evening and finish second in Europa League Group B they will be randomly drawn against one the of the teams who finished third in the Champions League groups – However they will be kept separate from Manchester United and Newcastle.

Edit: Manchester United and Newcastle haven’t progressed as far in Europe this season as Brighton & Hove Albion……fancy

The Seagulls could end up playing Italian giants AC Milan or experience the cauldron like atmosphere of Galatasaray

Benfica and Braga are two Portuguese outfits Albion also could take on in the playoff round

Lens from northern France and the Swiss, Young Boys are two other candidates.

Finally Albion could avenge Feyenoord tricking them into signing Mark Farrington in 1991 as the Dutch club are also a lucky Champions League loser.

But perhaps the most fitting encounter would be a tie against Roberto De Zerbi’s former team Shakhtr Donetsk the Ukrainian Champions.

However, this is all academic if Albion keep Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang at bay and beat Marseille – the Seagulls will go straight to the round of 16 in March and thousands of Valentine trips will no longer be required – such a shame PSG stayed in the Champions League or perhaps for some a relief for some , the play round off for the Europa League is 15th February.