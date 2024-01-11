A serial burglar who stole laptops, bluetooth speakers, phones, perfume and even a vacuum cleaner from a string of Brighton and Hove businesses has been jailed for more than three years.

Jason Turner, 40, also threatened staff members and a taxi driver with a knife if they got in his way.

Turner, of The Crestway, Brighton was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment last Friday (January 5) following an 11-day trial last year.

In November 2023, Turner was found guilty of ten charges of burglary, two of theft, one of actual bodily harm, and one of possession of a knife.

The offences spanned from January 12 to February 9, 2023, across 13 locations throughout Brighton.

The prolific burglar was initially charged with eight offences in February 2023, but later linked and charged with a further five after forensics and CCTV confirmed he was at each of the scenes.

To start off his series of crimes, in the early hours of January 12, Turner forcefully entered a travel agent in Western Road. He stole electrical equipment before making his escape.

But despite the haul including a vacuum cleaner, this certainly wasn’t a clean getaway. After undergoing forensic examination, Turner’s fingerprints were found at the scene, which later linked him to the crime.

Four days later, on January 16, Turner entered a shop in Station Road, Hove, where he stole a mobile phone. After being confronted on the street by a member of staff, Turner headbutted the victim, committing actual bodily harm.

Police attended the scene, and Turner was spoken to about the incident.

Turner claimed to be the victim but, following further enquiries, a warrant was issued for his arrest and police proactively tried to locate him.

On the evening of January 24, Turner entered a pub in York Place under the guise of needing to use the bathroom.

The pub was empty as it was about to close for the evening and Turner used this as an opportunity to steal the takings from the till.

Spotting what was happening, a staff member confronted Turner and tried to prevent him taking the cash, but was told, “If you do, you’ll get hurt”. Turner then made a swift getaway.

In the early morning of January 26, Turner entered the staff room of a hotel in Marine Parade and stole an employee’s Bluetooth speaker and perfume.

Around one hour later, an alarm was triggered at another business in Marine Parade. A window had been smashed and the till completely removed from the reception.

A week later, in the early hours of February 2, Turner broke into a takeaway in Edwards Street, stealing the till and helping himself to a variety of beverages.

Just a few hours later, still in the hours of darkness, Turner forcefully entered the cellar hatch of a pub in The Lanes, making off with a large quantity of stock.

Two days later, on February 4, Turner struck two more times.

Just before 1am, Turner was seen on CCTV breaking into a clothing store in Brighton Square. He is seen returning at around 2am and steals items as well as money from the premises.

Less than two hours later, Turner entered a hotel in Kings Road and waited for the receptionist to leave their desk. Once he saw his opportunity, Turner walked behind the reception, stealing two hotel laptops and the receptionist’s personal backpack.

The following day on February 5, Turner entered the office of a student accommodation building in Hollingdean Road and stole a large quantity of appliances and electronics.

On February 6, Turner was located and arrested at his home address on suspicion of five of the above burglaries, as well as the one count of actual bodily harm and one of theft. He was also arrested for failing to appear at court for an unrelated investigation.

Turner was interviewed and then released on conditional bail while further necessary enquiries were undertaken.

On the evening of February 8, Turner restarted his spree of criminality when he broke a window at a restaurant in Gloucester Street. He was seen by a member of the public reaching into the window and was later found to have stolen money from the till.

The next day (February 9) at around 5am, Turner attempted to enter a shop in Kensington Gardens. He caused significant damage to the doors but failed to enter the premises.

Later that day, Turner threatened a taxi driver with a knife near Volks Railway on Madeira Drive after the driver asked for the fare payment. Turner threatened the victim, stating, “If you don’t want me to cut you open then just go”.

The victim called the police, and the suspect was quickly apprehended at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and taken to custody.

While in custody, he was also arrested for two further burglaries.

The following day, Turner was charged and remanded until his court date on October 30.

While awaiting his court date, Turner was linked to four further offences.

CCTV and forensic breakthroughs placed him at the scenes of each crime, and he was charged soon after, creating a final tally of 14 offences.

Detective Constable James Botting said: “Turner is a prolific offender with a repeated desire to follow a path of criminality.

“He has targeted addresses throughout the city without a thought about the impact he causes or the lasting trauma these crimes cause his victims.

“As well as individual victims, many businesses, the majority of them small, will have suffered greatly due to Turner’s choices.

“We have made the streets a safer place, removing an individual whose only motive was to steal without thought of the repercussions.

“This was an incredibly complex series of crimes, with multiple investigations taking place at the same time, all leading towards Turner being the culprit.

“With 13 locations, and 14 offences, huge levels of resourcing were required to thoroughly investigate and tie together the crimes.

“Not only was there an incredible amount of teamwork seen from departments within Sussex Police, but from the public who played a key role in providing useful information to support the numerous investigations.

“Turner managed to evade capture during early arrest attempts, but after persistent police action, he was remanded and prevented from further offending, leading to a sentence of 40 months for his involvement in this series of criminal activity.”