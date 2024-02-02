A Brighton nightclub has been saved from closure after its owners faced administration.

The owners of Pryzm have confirmed it will stay open, with 85 jobs secured after a company restructure.

The future of the seafront venue was uncertain after it operator, Rekom UK, said it planned to appoint administrators in January.

Steinbeck and Shaw, also on West Street, was also one of the 11 sites which were preserved by operators.

Rekom’s managing director, Russell Quelch, said: “We are thrilled that Pryzm and Steinbeck and Shaw will be part of our business moving forward and we look forward to the venues continuing to play a key role in Brighton’s late night economy.

“The restructure puts the national business on a stronger footing and allows the UK team to focus on key growth opportunities.

“Pryzm and Steinbeck and Shaw will form part of this strategy as we look to develop our businesses in key locations and expand our cluster offering.

Pryzm is one of around 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country which were at risk of closure.

The administration process involved the sale of 11 of the late-night venues to another entity within the Rekom Group, but 17 UK sites were closed.

Peter Marks, chairman of Rekom UK said: “This outcome follows an extremely difficult period for the late-night sector, thanks to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard, as well as the rising National Living Wage alongside increased business rates and costs of operating.”