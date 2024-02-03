This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Albion take on Crystal Palace with Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson up front Tariq Lamptey makes a rare...
Brighton and Hove Albion have sacked women’s head coach Melissa Phillips. The club said: “Melissa Phillips has left her position...
Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined the Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on loan until the end of...
Luton Town 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 A hat-trick from Elijah Adebayo and two goals conceded within the first...
