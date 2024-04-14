A large chunk of the Royal Sussex’s Barry Building has now been torn down as demolition of the listed building continues.

The Georgian building, opened in 1828, is being knocked down to make way for he next phase in the £750 million modernisation of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Eastern Road, Brighton.

It is to be replaced by the Sussex Cancer Centre which is moving from the eastern end of the hospital site.

The Barry Building, named after its architect Charles Barry, who also designed St Peter’s Church and the Houses of Parliament, is the first of about half a dozen outdated buildings to come down.

The others include the fracture clinic on the south west corner of the hospital site.

Then, behind the Barry Building, the IT and data centre, the Nigel Porter Unit and the ENT (ear, nose and throat) building are due to removed.

And finally, the modular Hanbury Building, next to the new Louisa Martindale Building, fronting Eastern Road, will be taken down.

Planning permission for the 10-year hospital modernisation scheme was originally granted in 2012 but plans for the Sussex Cancer Centre have since been updated.

A public consultation in the autumn sought feedback on the revised design and comments will be taken into account as the trust finalises a formal application to amend its plans.

The application is due to be submitted to the council in the coming weeks.