TV presenter, naturalist and author Chris Packham took a break from filming earlier today (Monday 22 April) to visit Hove Community Field.

Packham, 62, had been filming at the nearby Booth Museum of Natural History, in Dyke Road, Brighton, for the One Show, the BBC One television programme.

The Springwatch presenter met Friends of the Field founders Polly Strauss and Lou McCurdy and posed for pictures with them.

Friends of the Field was set up to save BHASVIC field, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, between Cardinal Newman Catholic School and Brighton, Hove and Sussex VI Form College (BHASVIC).

Part of the playing field was set aside for dog walkers and local residents and is now known as Hove Community Field.

Friends of the Field posted on Facebook: “Look who visited us this morning! The one and only Chris Packham. What an absolute treat to meet this legend.

“He was filming at the Booth Museum with the BBC and popped over with his binoculars for some outdoor filming in our wooded area.

“He loved the wild scruffy edges, our new orchard and hedgerows. And a swallow flew over.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped us to create such a wonderful urban haven and especially to Graeme Lyons, our friend and eminent ecologist, for his amazing biodiversity report for the whole field – 796 records of 489 species.”