A Hove shop worker who said that he was sacked after defending himself against a violent shoplifter is taking his employer to a tribunal.

Sheriff Cham, 33, challenged a shoplifter who was trying to leave the Co-op store in Dyke Road, Hove, with a £15 container of baby formula, cheese and salad.

But when Mr Cham grabbed the high-value baby formula from the man, the thief became aggressive, pushing and punching him in the face and splitting his lip.

Mr Cham, a team leader at the store and a trained security guard, sat on the shoplifter to try to deescalate the situation then let the shoplifter go when he relaxed.

He said that his dismissal was unfair because he was defending himself against an assault.

He said he was also dismissed because he showed his wife the security camera footage of the attack which Co-op said breached the thief’s privacy.

The incident was reported to Sussex Police which said that it had requested security camera footage from the store but it had not been supplied and no suspect has been identified.

Mr Cham told Brighton and Hove News: “I thought there’s no security here to protect me and he kept punching so all I did was lift him up, put him on the ground and deescalate the situation.

“I was protecting myself and he was still punching me. Even when I got the CCTV after, you can see that he still came into the store to look for me.

“They dismissed me and said I broke some protocol there, that I should have let him go and that I didn’t show any remorse.

“I told them why would I ask for forgiveness? I’m the one that’s been assaulted.

“Since then, it’s like my life has not been stable because I was working there continuously for seven years and now, all of a sudden, I already have three different jobs because of the bills.”

Mr Cham had worked in the Dyke Road branch of Co-op for seven years as a team leader when the attack happened in July last year. He was dismissed in September after an internal investigation.

He said that he usually ignored shoplifters and reported shoplifting incidents at the Hove store which he said had only a part time security guard covering four evening shifts at the time.

Staff are trained using a short online course on conflict avoidance which takes minutes to complete and are told to follow a five-point policy.

The policy states that employee safety comes first, to keep a safe distance, not to put hands on a suspect, to stay inside the store and report incidents to a manager.

Despite the Co-op policy of not challenging shoplifters, Mr Cham said that floor workers and managers often did challenge them at the Dyke Road store.

His legal team said that there was no guidance for staff on what to do if a shoplifter attacked an employee.

Mr Cham said: “If they gave us security on that very morning, I wouldn’t have even bothered to approach the guy or anything like that. The security will do the job instead of us having to deal with that.

“But after going through all of this, they don’t even care about how I feel, how I am or how my health is.

“Even to this day, the staff, they’re all scared to come and testify and give a witness statement.

“In my own experience, I feel that the way they treated me especially in that situation is very unfair.

“Now, they’ve got security there in the morning and in the evening since the incident. But why didn’t they have it back then?

“It’s a nightmare for shop workers these days. We are risking our lives every day going to work, not knowing what is coming next.”

After the incident, he called his manager, named in court documents as Josephine Jensen, to say that he was leaving his shift to go to hospital – and she told him to find someone else to cover his absence and to carry on working until then.

…

He went to the accident and emergency (A&E) department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he was given stitches.

He was unable to tell his wife the details of the assault because of his split lip so he showed her the security camera footage.

In the run-up to the attack, Mr Cham was suffering from stress and anxiety, with his wife losing a baby and his uncle having cancer diagnosed in the same month.

He took a three-week absence from work, from Thursday 18 May last year to Sunday 11 June. His uncle died on Saturday 20 May.

Just four days before the incident, in July, he was given a second absence warning for this time off by a manager, named as Anthony Walker.

Mr Walker said that he could have been dismissed considering his previous absences – six days spread over 2022.

Mr Cham appealed against this absence warning on Wednesday 9 August, while the investigation of the incident was ongoing.

…

He also tried to appeal against the Co-op’s decision to dismiss him in September, stating that other staff had in fact challenged shoplifters without being dismissed.

He was told that his appeal had been denied in a meeting on Friday 20 October. Operations manager Steve Brown told him that because there had not been a physical assault recorded on staff for two years, this proved that staff at Hove, including Mr Cham, had not habitually challenged shoplifters.

Mr Cham said: “I don’t want to let them get away with it because this is unfair and they can easily do it to someone else. I need to set an example.

“I don’t fight for myself. I fight for the people that are going to try to face those kinds of situations so it won’t happen to them.”

Mr Cham is claiming compensation at an employment tribunal hearing which is due to be heard on Thursday 4 July and Friday 5 July.

The Co-op said: “Our colleagues are at the heart of the Co-op and their safety, security and wellbeing is always our clear priority.

“It would not be appropriate, however, for us to comment on an individual disciplinary matter.”