A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself in Brighton, police said this afternoon (Wednesday 21 August).

The 42-year-old has been bailed pending further inquiries after the incident a little way south of St Peter’s Church.

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report on Friday 26 July at around 1am that a man had followed and exposed himself to two women and a man in the Gloucester Place area in Brighton.

“On attending, officers detained a 42-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of indecent exposure and for attempted assault of an emergency worker.

“He has been released on bail with strict conditions while further inquiries are undertaken.”

Inspector Dan Eagle said: “No one should be made to feel uncomfortable or fear walking in public in our community.

“We ask that if you experience behaviour that makes you or another feel uncomfortable, harassed or threatened, that you contact police.

“Your safety and wellbeing are our top priority and, by reporting these incidents, you contribute to a safer community for all.”

Sussex Police added: “Reports can be made online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”