A couple of days ago we noted that Edwyn Collins posted this on his social media “It’s for real folks. My last tour. By the time the next one comes, I’d be seventy something. No way! So let’s have fun, make the most of it. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 am. See you in the charts!”.

The tour poster attached to the notification thankfully included a date here in Brighton, but not in your usual bog-standard venue, oh no, he will be performing live at the rather wonderful St George’s Church which is located in St George’s Road in Kemp Town, Brighton, BN2 1ED on 3rd October 2025.

Tour tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday 7th March from HERE.

The special guests for the tour and Brighton evening are to be announced.

From a career spanning over 40 years, here’s some of the highs and lows: In 1980, in Glasgow, formed Postcard Records of Scotland with Alan Horne. Home of Orange Juice, Aztec Camera, Josef K and the Go-Betweens. In 1985, after four albums, disbanded Orange Juice and began a solo career. In 1995, Edwyn’s third solo album, ‘Gorgeous George’, spawned his biggest hit record, ‘A Girl Like You’. A global smash, indeed. After 12 years of making and producing records for himself and many other artists in his West Heath Studios in London, in 2005 Edwyn suffered a serious brain haemorrhage which hospitalised him for six months and necessitated a rehabilitation period lasting several years. Alongside language and mobility restrictions, as a result of the loss of use of his right arm, Edwyn could no longer play the guitar as he had.

In January 2025 Edwyn Collins announced both the details of the release of his 10th solo album, ‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’ and the release of the first track to be taken from the record, ‘Knowledge’. Released on his own AED Records on Friday 14th March 2025, the 11-track album was recorded at his Clashnarrow Studio in Helmsdale, North East Scotland and was co-produced by Edwyn with Sean Read & Jake Hutton. “. . . the new album from Edwyn Collins – titled, with boundless, life- affirming hope, ‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’ – presents 11 songs of affirmation, resolution and out-and-out catchiness. The onetime Orange Juice man’s 10th solo album, his first since 2019’s ‘Badbea’, it might be the beloved singer-songwriter’s most finely wrought, thought-provoking and frankly hummable set of songs in two decades. His fifth album since his life-altering illness in 2005, when two strokes and a bout of MRSA did their level best to kill him, it’s certainly his most optimistic.” Craig McLean, January 2025

An Eighties indie icon as leader of the much-loved and lauded Orange Juice, the mid-Nineties’ unlikeliest, pithiest, mickey-taking-est solo star when ‘A Girl Like You’ became a worldwide smash and with fans in high places – Chris Martin invited Edwyn to join Coldplay on stage at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in summer 2022 to sing ‘A Girl Like You’ and Keir Starmer, the PM, listed Orange Juice’s ‘Falling and Laughing’ as one of his Desert Island Discs – Edwyn Collins remains as vital today as he did when he sprang from his Bearsden bedroom in the late 1970s to start his first band The Nu Sonics and ‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’ stands as testament to that fact.

‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’ tracklisting:

‘Knowledge’

‘Paper Planes’

‘The Heart Is A Foolish Little Thing’

‘The Mountains Are My Home’

‘Strange Old World’

‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’

‘Sounds As A Pound’

‘The Bridge Hotel’

‘A Little Sign’

‘It Must Be Real’

‘Rhythm Is My Own World’

Purchase options for the new album are available HERE.

linktr.ee/edwyncollins