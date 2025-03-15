Albion scored a vital away point at Manchester City and keep themselves in the hunt for a Champions League place.

Albion had the ball in net first but Karou Mitoma was adjudged to have kicked the ball out of City keeper, Stefan Ortega’s hands.

City went ahead after Erling Haaland planted an eleventh minute penalty passed Bart Verbruggen. After Adam Webster had brought down Omar Mamoush.

Albion for back into though a Pervis Estupinan free kick which flew passed Ortega

After a glorious chance for Albion Minteh it was Mamoush who put City back in front with a shot that went in off the post.

Albion went back level just after half time – Rutter and Minteh involved before Jack Hinshelwood’s shot hit Kushanov on the way in for 2-2.

As both sides searched for a winner both Ortega and Verbruggen made great saves and Baleba had a super chance to win all three points for Albion but blazed over.

Albion stay seventh in the Premier League for now just two points behind Chelsea in fourth.