Brighton Dome’s venues will come to life this weekend (Thursday 27th-Saturday 29th March) with performances from UK jazz rising stars, traditional New Orleans brass sounds blended with hip-hop and funk and a one-off, immersive night of electronic music.

The third in the series of Brighton Dome’s newly launched Record Label Nights, mixed-bill gigs curated by some of the UK’s most exciting independent labels, comes from Manchester’s Gondwana Records on Thursday. Established in 2008, Gondwana’s signature sound is progressive electronica and jazz-influenced new music, in the form of artists such as composer and saxophonist Jasmine Myra and Danish electronic duo Svanesborg Kardyb. Portico Quartet’s Jack Wyllie plays music from his Paradise Cinema albums, plus there is a set from Gondwana’s resident DJ, Mari*.

The following night (28th March), supported by Brighton label Tru Thoughts, New Orleans’ Hot 8 Brass Band return to the Concert Hall for a loose-limbed party soundtracked by their trademark funk, rap and hip hop-inflected music, drawing inspiration from the jazz heritage of their hometown. They are supported by Tru Thoughts artists including the formidable Tara Lily, who melds electronica, jazz and RnB with traditional Bengali folk music and Steven Bamidele, whose influences range from Marvin Gaye and Radiohead to Lianne La Havas and Solange.

On Saturday 29th March at Circle of Live, event creator Sebastian Mullaert and two trailblazing electronic music contemporaries play live simultaneously for the first time, producing a one-off show on a uniquely designed ‘in-the-round’ stage in the Corn Exchange. Having never before met or performed together, pioneering UK artists Clark, known for his raw, cinematic soundscapes and Rival Consoles, whose distinctive music features acoustic instruments and found sounds, appear alongside Mullaert, celebrated for his transformative approach to live performance, to step into the unknown together, creating a musical experience that disappears as quickly as it is born, never to be repeated again.

Brighton Dome has an extraordinary heritage as an arts venue, with past performers including Jimi Hendrix, ABBA, David Bowie and Beyonce. The refurbishment of the historic Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre includes state of the art sound and lighting technology and improved facilities for audiences and artists, allowing for an even wider and more accessible programme of events.

About Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival:

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival is an arts charity that manages a year-round programme of events across three venues – the Concert Hall, Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre; the annual Brighton Festival in May; and music education hub Create Music, which reaches almost 20,000 children across Brighton & Hove and East Sussex.

Located on the Royal Pavilion Estate, Brighton Dome’s venues have a rich history spanning over 200 years, providing an extraordinary space in which to bring the arts alive. A major capital refurbishment project to restore and protect the Grade I and Grade II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre has recently completed, making it a landmark centre for the arts and equipping it for a sustainable future.

Our purpose is to enable extraordinary experiences where people can come together to enjoy, imagine, create and change. We commission and support local, national and international artists and companies, facilitating the development and delivery of bold new work of the highest quality. Brighton is a place of permission, activism, experimentation, and possibility and we aim to reflect these qualities back to our audiences in all that we do.

brightondome.org / brightonfestival.org