Worthing gets set to rock through the ages.

The smash-hit sensation That’ll Be The Day will return to delight fans as they embark on their 39th spring tour, with their ruby anniversary fast approaching.

With the show’s iconic Trevor Payne and his wonderful ensemble will be performing at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday 24th April, y with the fanfavourite show that celebrates pop culture from the ‘50s through the ‘80s. The spring tour of this renowned production will have its time-tested formula, with old favourites as well as exciting new additions, making it a show for both old and new fans alike.

With songs covering The Ronettes, The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, Barbara Dickson, and Elaine Paige, That’ll Be The Day delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances. Packed full of over 60 nostalgic hits and mind-blowing musical accompaniment from the multi-talented band, the show promises all the hit songs known and loved across the globe, and timeless treasures some may have forgotten.

In addition to the music, That’ll Be TheDay delves into the cultural soul of the past, journeying audiences through the period’s most iconic comedy sketches, adverts, and more, for an evening of time travel through one of music’s golden eras. That’ll Be The Day has raised over £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

This looks like a show with something for everyone. There’s sure to be dancing and we look forward to joining in.

Tickets are available now at Worthing Pavilion Theatre.