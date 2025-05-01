Garden waste customers are being given a month’s worth of collections for free after hundreds complained about missed pick-ups.

Last month, one councillor said Brighton and Hove City Council’s service appeared to be in “complete meltdown” while another said collections hadn’t happened for six weeks.

Today, the council said challenges with staffing levels and vehicle breakdowns were to blame and that it was taking urgent action to address both these issues.

It said while in most cases a collection is missed, it will catch up within days, but as this hadn’t always happened subscriptions to the service were being extended by a month.

Garden waste collections, which cost £97 a year, take place every fortnight, so each resident who is already signed up will benefit from two extra collections at no additional cost.

This will be added automatically, and residents will not need to take any action.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “Unfortunately, in some areas, our collections have not been as reliable as they should have been recently, and I’d like to apologise to residents for the disruption to their service.

“We are working hard to make fundamental and systemic improvements in this area and are confident residents will see real improvements in the coming weeks.

“We are grateful for people’s patience and understanding and, as such, will be extending everyone’s garden waste subscriptions by one month as a thank-you.

“As part of our move towards greater transparency, we will also publish an update of those streets we know have been missed on any given day and when they can expect a collection.

“This will save the public having to report problems we already know about – and it means we can respond more quickly to make sure missed collections are caught up.

“People rightly expect a high-quality service and that is what we are determined to provide.”

Full details of the range of planned service improvements will be presented to councillors at the cabinet meeting taking place on Thursday, 15 May.