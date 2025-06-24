Schools across Brighton and Hove are being told to submit monthly accounts during term-time because more than half ended the past financial year in the red.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Schools Forum meeting yesterday (Monday 23 June) showed a deficit of £2.9 million at the end of the 2024-25 financial year.

Thirty of 55 schools had a deficit, the meeting was told, and monthly reports would enable the council to meet its financial duties.

The council’s principal accountant for children’s services, Steve Williams, said that some schools were not submitting regular forecasts but the council needed to monitor each school’s financial position to prevent further deficits.

Schools Forum chair Rachel Kershaw said that some had been submitting their financial data late – sometimes by four or five months – making it harder for officials to spot problems when they arose.

Some of the latest schools had the biggest deficits and she said: “We felt the whole process needed tightening up.”

The council’s director of education and learning Georgina Clarke-Green said that the council was in a “critical situation” and monthly reports were a supportive measure – for schools and the local authority.

She said: “We want to be completely on top of what’s going on in terms of schools’ budgets.

“It’s really difficult to monitor and get an accurate picture if we’re having some schools that aren’t returning when they need to and it’s making the whole thing difficult to manage.

“What we found in our monitoring of the budget is there were big swings taking place. That’s a real problem for us because we are making judgment calls on inaccurate information.”

Fairlight Primary School head Damien Jordan said: “This wouldn’t be an issue if there was more money in the pot to start with – or if schools were funded more correctly.

“Some schools are managing their budget but there are schools with deficits who are managing their budget to the best of their ability to meet the needs they have.

“The fact is that there’s not enough money in the first place to meet the need they’ve got.

“There may be a postcode issue in terms of schools that are struggling because deprivation is a huge factor in some cases.”

Mr Jordan, who represents primary school heads at the forum, asked whether it could raise its concerns with the government. He was told that it could.