Councillors were divided on a proposal to expand Brighton College as plans for new buildings were approved on the casting vote of the chair of the council’s Planning Committee.

A number of Kemp Town residents filled the public gallery to hear the debate as the school’s planning application was approved after more than two-and-a-half hours of deliberations at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 2 July)

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee were advised in a planning officer’s report to be “minded to grant” the application because it complied with local and national planning rules.

The top public school aims to build new classrooms on the former St Mary’s Hall site and convert its existing prep school site into boarding houses for 150 pupils aged 13-18.

Kemp Town resident Eve Vamvas spoke on behalf of people in the area who, she said, had experienced 20 years of disruption as the college had kept growing.

She said that with boarding fees at £63,000 a year, adding 150 students to the new boarding houses would make the community unbalanced.

She added that 92 per cent of people in the immediate area would be school boarders and the other 8 per cent residents.

Ms Vamvas said: “This application is all about Brighton College prioritising its expansion over the needs of people who live in Kemp Town.

“There has been much talk of its power and influence but we know that you will make a decision on the basis of principles of development, material planning considerations and the public interest.”

Labour councillor Tristram Burden, who represents Queen’s Park ward, said that the council’s planning policies required the development of balanced communities, with reduced inequality.

Councillor Burden said: “Residents in and around Queen’s Park and Kemp Town contend that this application is not in the public interest and is purely about the expansion of a business with a turnover of approximately £80 million, according to the Charity Commission.

“While listed as a charity, its goal is expansion, as espoused by their name change to Brighton College International.”

Labour councillor Gill Williams, who represents Whitehawk and Marina ward, said that she served an area with real inequality and deprivation which was cheek by jowl with very privileged, wealthy people, enjoying a really good education.

Councillor Williams said: “I can’t see anything for them but there does seem to be plans for a poor door in the sports hall for local community use.”

Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson, who represents Kemptown ward, raised concerns about traffic and said: “The proposed boarding house exit is sited directly opposite the entrance to the Brighton Trauma Centre.

“At peak times, even minor congestion could delay ambulances or fire vehicles – a clear breach of policies and it has potentially life-threatening consequences.”

Brighton College projects director Steve Patten said that the school had listened to neighbours and changed its plans after consulting them.

For example, the edge of a proposed building on the Belle Vue Gardens side of the planned boarding house site was pushed back to ensure neighbours kept their sea views.

Mr Patten said: “We can have a better impact on our city. This application is partly in response to a challenge the council put to us on impacting local housing.

“Our whole purpose for this is to avoid adding more pressure on more housing – not to have multiple arrangements to drop off and pick up.

“But to consolidate, regulate, manage and monitor to improve how we interact with the community and continue our council-agreed travel plan from previous projects.”

He said that the school was not an island but part of the local education family, sharing facilities and resources with the wider community.

After councillors spent more than an hour grilling Mr Patten and other representatives of the school on a number of issues from transport to equality, there was a tied vote on the planning application.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald, who voted in favour, said: “I see there are no objections from outside bodies.

“It is reported there would be a reduction in highway impact, especially in Belle Vue Gardens and Walpole Road.”

Labour councillor Julie Cattell, a former chair of the Planning Committee, said that objections to pupils coming from outside the area could also apply to other big schools – Cardinal Newman, BHASVIC and Varndean College.

Labour councillor Liz Loughran, another former chair of the Planning Committee, raised concerns about equalities before voting against the application.

Councillor Loughran said: “I’m not keen on the scheme for the effects on the public realm (and) the effect on the roads in particular.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks also voted against the application and said: “In our planning policy, we are concerned about suitability, we are concerned about neighbours and community cohesion. There is an issue about how communities get on with each other.”

Labour councillor Alison Thomson, who chairs the committee, voted in favour of the plans and the application was carried on her casting vote.

At the St Mary’s Hall site, in Eastern Road, the plans include a new three-storey teaching block designed to look like a row of seven terraced houses, with gabled roofs and a multi-use hall.

The school could then create two boarding houses on the current pre-prep school site – also known as the Convent of the Blessed Sacrament site – in Walpole Road, Belle Vue Gardens and Eastern Road.

Extensions built in the late 20th century would be demolished as part of the project.

The 180-year-old independent school has 1,800 pupils aged 3 to 18, mostly from the BN postcode area.

It has 700 staff, employs 150 people and contributes £50 million a year to the Brighton and Hove economy. And half of its surplus funds bursaries for poor pupils, the meeting was told.