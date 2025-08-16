One man was taken to hospital and an investigation is under way after fire damaged a family home in Hove this afternoon (Saturday 16 August).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called out at about 5pm and sent six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform to the house in Egmont Road, Hove, on the Knoll Estate.

The fire appeared to have started in a back bedroom upstairs and a man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He was believed to have been suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Crews attended from Hove, Brighton, Lewes, Newhaven, Shoreham and Worthing.

The fire service used two main jets and put out the blaze by 6.30pm and were ventilating the property as a joint police and fire service investigation began into the cause.

Sussex Police officers were speaking to neighbours as inquiries got under way.