Los Angeles post-punk trio Automatic comprise Izzy Glaudini (synths, vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon (bass, vocals).

Lola was born into a punk household (her father is Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus) and joined her first band, art-rock outfit Blackblack, when she was just 13. Halle and Izzy met playing in local bands in Northeast LA; Izzy was a guitarist and vocalist, and Halle liked to plug her fretless bass into a guitar amp. Uninspired by the masculine energy of the local scene and rock music on the radio, Izzy ditched the guitar for a synth, and in 2017 she and Halle joined forces with Lola. They named themselves Automatic after a song by the Go-Go’s – the only all-female rock band to have written and played instruments on an album to reach #1 in the US.

Izzy studied film at college and Halle used to work at cult video store Kim’s Video in NYC, and the band also counts film as an important influence on their music. In particular, David Lynch and Dario Argento’s fingerprints are all over Signal’s ambiguous lyrics and eerie atmospheres.

They released their debut album ‘Signal’ in 2019 and began touring internationally, opening for acts like Bauhaus. They made their way to Brighton and headlined at The Hope & Ruin on 11th February 2020 – review HERE.

In 2022, they shared the stage with Tame Impala, Parquet Courts and IDLES. Their second album ‘Excess’ was released in 2022. The trio returned back to the studio and their new album, ‘Is It Now?’ is set to drop next week on Friday 26th September. Find your copy HERE.

In support of the new record, Automatic have organised a swift 11-date UK & Europe tour. There are only two UK dates and thankfully the first of these will be here in Brighton at Daltons on Wednesday 12th November. This concert has been organised by Acid Box, who brought Automatic to Brighton back in 2020. Tickets for all concerts are available for purchase on automatic.band and tickets for the Brighton gig are also available from HERE.

automatic.band