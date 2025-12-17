Heavy rain and high winds are on the way, the Met Office said, as it issued a yellow weather warning earlier today (Wednesday 17 December).

The warning covers much of southern England for a 12-hour period from 9am to 9pm tomorrow, with a similar warning in place for the south west of England and from Pembrokeshire to Cardiff in Wales.

The official forecaster said: “Heavier rain is expected to return across southern counties of England from mid-morning onwards.

“This has potential to cause some disruption to travel, along the with the possibility of some flooding.

“Widely, 15mm to 25mm is likely across the warning area, but 40mm to 50mm may fall in some places, most likely over the Downs.

“In addition, the rain will be accompanied by strong winds, with a chance of gusts approaching 60mph on exposed southern coasts, and 40mph to 50mph possible inland.

“Rain will clear to the east by the end of the day.

Met Office chief forecaster Rebekah Hicks said: “Low-pressure systems will bring further unsettled weather to the UK this week, with strong winds and further heavy rain at times over the next few days.”

After up to an inch of rainfall tomorrow and the prospect of gales, Friday will be a day of sunshine and showers.

The Met Office said that another area of low pressure was forecast to arrive at the weekend with further heavy rain.

But after the wet weekend, temperatures are forecast to drop next week, bringing overnight frost and the potential for snow, the Met Office said.

Conditions should be more settled but colder, with temperatures nearer the average for the time of year – and the possibility of wintry showers in places.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Tom Crabtree said: “High pressure is expected to build into next week, bringing drier and less mild conditions for the Christmas period.

“Although temperatures will drop, they are not plummeting. Overnight frosts are likely and some mist and fog is possible in places but significant cold weather looks less probable.

“Falling temperatures do bring the potential for some wintry showers in the east but it is too early to discern details for any particular day over the Christmas period.”