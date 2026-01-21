A former Labour councillor has joined the Greens almost a year after he quit his old party to become an Independent.

Bruno De Oliveira, who represents Hollingdean and Fiveways, has had his allegiance updated on the Brighton and Hove City Council website.

When he quit his former party, Councillor De Oliveira said in a resignation letter last February that his decision had been nothing to do with the local Labour group.

He said that they were decent, hard-working councillors.

Councillor De Oliveira said that he had joined Labour to fight inequality and poverty and in “disgust” at austerity policies.

But he was opposed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s financial policies which, he said, would extend austerity and hurt public services.

In particular, he objected to aid budgets being cut to fund an increase in defence spending.