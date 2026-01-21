A man was found dead at a house in Hove yesterday morning (Tuesday 20 January).

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to an address in Downland Drive, Hove, on Tuesday (20 January) at around 7.40am in response to a welfare concern.

“Sadly, a 51-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“Officers are investigating to establish the full circumstances of the incident but the incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”

The police said that a report would be prepared for the coroner.