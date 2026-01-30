A lorry driver who crashed on the A27 has been fined over a crash with another parked lorry which closed the A27 for 18 hours.

Raymond Cox was driving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on the A27 near the Holmbush Centre, Shoreham, 28 July 2025, when his vehicle veered across lanes and struck a parked HGV, which was on a scheduled break.

Fortunately, the driver of the parked vehicle was not injured, and Cox sustained only minor injuries.

The collision caused significant disruption, closing the A27 westbound for approximately 18 hours for vehicle recovery and resurfacing. This closure led to widespread congestion across the county.

Raymond Cox, 63, from Erith, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 20 and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He received nine penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay £1,880 in fines and court costs.

PC Gregory from the Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision was entirely avoidable and highlights how a moment’s lapse in concentration can have serious consequences on a road like the A27.

“While it was fortunate that no one was seriously injured, the impact of this collision was significant, not only to the victim but also to the community. An 18-hour closure of the A27 caused widespread disruption, affecting motorists and local communities.

“Offences like this will be taken seriously. Where standards fall below what is expected, we will investigate, and offenders can expect to face the courts.”