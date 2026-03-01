A Brighton doctor is to launch a medical research charity this evening (Sunday 1 March) to coincide with Rare Disease Day

The charity is called Rare People – The Research Charity and has been set up by Rob Galloway, a consultant in A&E (accident and emergency) at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

Professor Galloway also teaches at the Brighton and Sussex Medical School and is the father of a child with a rare condition.

He said: “Rare People was founded after our daughter Frankie was diagnosed with DeSanto-Shinawi (DESSH), an ultra-rare neurodevelopmental condition affecting around 200 people worldwide.

“It causes developmental delay, speech and swallowing difficulties, problems with co-ordination and balance and intellectual disability – meaning she will need lifelong support from us.

“We were told there were no medical treatments. Then researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to identify a licensed, repurposed drug that might help. Early use showed promise.

“So we created Rare People to fund rigorous clinical trials that would otherwise never happen.

“Every penny raised goes directly to research – as all charity costs are covered personally by the founders and trustees.”

The charity – already registered with the Charity Commission – does not plan to focus on just the one rare condition but has chosen to start with research into DeSanto-Shinawi syndrome.

The official launch of the charity is a fundraising event taking place at Rockwater, on Hove seafront, this evening and the event includes talks from the scientists leading the research.

Professor Galloway said: “Rare should not mean ignored. This event is about turning helplessness into hope for countless families of children suffering from these rare diseases.”

He said that there would be a live band, a DJ, a charity auction and raffle – and the chance to ask questions and get involved.

He added: “Rare People was born in Brighton. But we hope this is the beginning of something much bigger.”

For a free ticket, click here. To donate, click here. For more information about the charity, click here.