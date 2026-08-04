Following overwhelming demand for Van Morrison’s sold-out September 2026 UK dates, he has announced 10 additional UK shows for October and November 2026.



The tour opens with two nights at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 8th & 9th October and includes two consecutive days at Brighton Dome on 30th & 31st October, and then the tour closes at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 3rd November.

Van Morrison Tour Dates:

October 2026

8/9 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11 – Swansea Arena

12 – Bristol Beacon

27 – Plymouth Arena

28 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

30/31 – Brighton Dome

November 2026

2 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

3 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Tickets go on sale at 9:00am on Friday 7th August and are available from www.ticketline.co.uk or the venues’ box office.

The announcement follows another landmark year for Morrison, who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jazz FM Awards 2026, marking another milestone in his long and influential career.

This year, Morrison released ‘Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge’ to widespread critical acclaim. Last month, the album was issued on vinyl for the first time as a deluxe double LP. The album is a return to the blues with fresh takes on songs by B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Lead Belly and more.

Over the summer, Morrison appeared at several major European festivals including the renowned Montreux Jazz Festival.

vanmorrison.com