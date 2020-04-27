Couple appeals for help finding lost cockerpoo

A couple is appealing for help finding their cockerpoo Bertie after it escaped almost a week ago.

The five-year-old pooch was being groomed by a friend of his owners Siobhan Dodds and Zeki Atesli at 2pm last Wednesday.

Since then, the Rottingdean couple and their friends and family have been scouring the countryside during their one-hour outdoor exercise breaks – but Bertie is still nowhere to be found.

Siobhan said: “Bertie was last seen in Telscombe village at 2pm last Wednesday. He had escaped through an open door whilst a friend was grooming him in Peacehaven.

“Despite a huge amount of support we have had no further sightings. We are distraught and are searching for him night and day.

My husband is a consultant at Eastbourne Hospital and has been finishing exhausting shifts only to start searching for Bertie into the early hours.

“We are still searching the surrounding areas and farms, and are asking people who live locally to check their sheds, outhouses or places a dog may hide.

“Bertie has no collar and will be scared so please do not approach him or call his name but call me immediately on 07915 063 272.”