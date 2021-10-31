High winds and heavy rain blast Brighton and Hove

Heavy rain and high winds will blast Brighton and Hove until mid afternoon at least, according to the Met Office.

The official forecaster issued a “yellow” rain warning and this morning (Sunday 31 October) updated it to highlight the windy conditions.

About an inch of rain is expected to fall today – about a third of the monthly average for Brighton and Hove.

And wind speeds could gust at more than 60mph at times until this afternoon when gusts of more than 40mph may still be common.

The Met Office said: “A short period of heavy rainfall and squally winds may bring some localised flooding and transport disruption.

“A band of rainfall will continue eastwards across southern England, clearing … by late afternoon.

“Some locations will see 20mm to 30 mm of rainfall within 2 or 3 hours, perhaps a large proportion of this in less than an hour.

“This will be falling on near-saturated ground, so is likely to cause surface water flooding in places.

“Strong winds will gust into the forties of mph for many but in a few places they may exceed 60mph very briefly.

“This could cause some additional disruption and damage to trees and adds to the very poor travelling conditions.”

The Met Office added that the flooding of some homes and businesses was likely, with possible localised damage due to squally winds.

And journeys by bus or train would probably be affected, with journey times taking longer and spray and flooding on roads also likely to add to journey times.