Greens pick candidate for Brighton council by-election

The Green Party has selected a candidate to stand in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Members have chosen Libby Darling, who previously stood for the Greens in Moulsecoomb and Bevendean in 2019, and who works for the NHS in community paediatric therapies.

She has lived in the ward with her family for 20 years and served as chair of Visit Rottingdean – formerly the Rottingdean Traders Association – for two years.

The Greens said that she was a strong environmental activist who founded local eco-charity Beacon Hub and had run a volunteer beach cleaning group called GRAB for more than 10 years.

She said: “I am extremely pleased to be selected by Brighton and Hove Green Party to provide a strong green voice in the ward.

“Rottingdean Coastal ward is a gem in the city, nestled against the east of the city of Brighton and Hove, surrounded to the north, east and west by the South Downs and with a Marine Conservation Zone ‘Beachy Head West’ to the south.

“I am looking forward to representing all of the residents that live in this beautiful coastal ward.

“I am passionate about ensuring inclusion of more women and young people in politics and proud to stand for a party that fights for equality, inclusion and environmental justice.”

The by-election is expected to be held on Thursday 5 May after the resignation of Conservative councillor Joe Miller.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, the Green leader of the council said: “Libby is the perfect candidate to become the first Green councillor to represent Rottingdean Coastal ward on Brighton and Hove City Council.

“I also want to thank Councillor Joe Miller for his commitment to the ward.

“As an active community campaigner on single-use plastic waste and our treasured marine environment, Libby will make a fantastic community representative for the neighbourhoods of Rottingdean, the Marina, Black Rock, Ovingdean and West Saltdean.

“We are excited about introducing our candidate and the prospect of electing a further Green councillor on Brighton and Hove City Council.

“I encourage voters in Rottingdean Coastal to elect Libby on Thursday 5 May and join us as we work towards a carbon neutral city.”