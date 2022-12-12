Brighton’s own The Heavy Heavy make Ticketmaster Breakthrough UK 2023 List

12th December 2022, London – Ticketmaster has announced their ten ‘Breakthrough’ acts predicted to take the UK live scene by storm in 2023. The ten includes Brighton based The Heavy Heavy.

Springing from the roots of the Malvern Hills and Sussex Downs, The Heavy Heavy is a band from Brighton, led by Will Turner and Georgie Fuller. They resurrect the music the sixties forgot with bombastic soul and reverberant harmonies.

• FLO – 90’s inspired R&B trio

• Dylan – Pop glory star and Ed Sheeran’s stadium opening act

• Flowerovlove – Teen prodigy bedroom pop producer

• Gabriels – LA-based R&B-soul gospel band

• Willow Kayne – Gen-Z singer producer and Ivor Novello winner

• Blondshell – ~Alt-rocker singer/songwriter

• Piri & Tommy – Drum ’n’ bass pop duo

• The Heavy Heavy – Brighton’s dazed psychedelic rock band

• San Soucis – Italian Congolese Rumbian singer-songwriter

• Finn Foxell – West London playful rapper

Ticketmaster’s annual ‘Breakthrough’ UK list is a hand-picked selection of the hottest artists, bands and singer-songwriters set to make waves on stages worldwide. Last year’s list tipped the likes of four-time nominee and two-time MOBO Award winner Central Cee and BRIT Award winner Holly Humberstone, and recent five-time Grammy Awards nominee Wet Leg, whose self-titled debut album peaked at No.1 on the UK Albums Chart, Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart, and the Irish Albums Chart.

“Fans have proven yet again this year that the desire for live music is not slowing down anytime soon, and if we can use our platform to get eyes on the finest emerging talent then that’s a win for us,” said Andrew Parsons, Managing Director Ticketmaster UK. “The accomplishments of those on our previous lists are beyond impressive, so the sky’s the limit for these ten Breakthrough artists in 2023.”

Breakthrough list is part of Ticketmaster New Music, a year-round campaign celebrating and sharing the hottest emerging artists to thousands of fans on Ticketmaster UK channels with exclusive profiles, interviews and showcase performances. Check out the latest features HERE.

For more details and information on the Breakthrough UK 2023 artists head to the Ticketmaster blog.

