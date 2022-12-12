BREAKING NEWS

Level 42 & The Christians to play Brighton Dome

Posted On 12 Dec 2022 at 11:59 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Level 42 are heading to Brighton

Level 42 will hit the road once more for the 22 date ‘Living It Up’ UK tour running October to November 2023. The band will be joined on all dates by Special Guests, The Christians. The tour includes an appearance at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Tuesday 24th October 2023.

Level 42

Level 42 is a band with nothing to prove, but all the desire to continue their run at the top. The ‘Living It Up’ Tour follows the recent all-too-brief ‘Lessons In Live’ seven date UK tour that finished in November 2022, which included selling out Indigo at The O2.

Spacewords Brighton

Level 42 ‘Complete Polydor Years’ Volume 1

Frontman and bassist Mark King is a musician who has truly created a sound and style all of his own and is in constant demand, both from the fans and from his peers, along with founder member Mike Lindup who continues to provide the soundscape and vocals that are unmistakably Level 42. To date, the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, 7 live albums, the ‘Sirens’ EP, and 6 compilation albums, had 18 top 40 singles, including the era-defining ‘Lessons In Love’, ‘Something About You’, ‘Leaving Me Now’, ‘Running In The Family’, and ‘Hot Water’, sold out Wembley Arena for a total of 21 nights and sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide. In short, they have proven to be one of the most successful British bands ever and it is clear they continue to set the benchmark for British Jazz Funk.

Level 42 ‘Complete Polydor Years’ Volume 2

Last year saw the release of two must-have box sets of Level 42’s ‘Complete Polydor Years’, with Volume 1 being from 1980-1984 and containing 10 CD’s, and Volume 2 being from 1985-1989 and also containing 10 CD’s. Find out about Volume 1 HERE and Volume 2 HERE.

xmas collections

The ‘Living It Up’ Tour in 2023 is a chance for the band’s fans to check in once again with a truly class act: Don’t miss them!

The Brighton Dome will host the Level 42 with The Christians concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

You can purchase your Level 42 Brighton Dome concert tickets HERE and HERE.

Level 42 fans may also be interested in reading the Brighton & Hove News interview with Level 42’s Mark King from back in 2018 HERE.

www.level42.com

thechristianslive.co.uk

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com