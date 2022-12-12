Level 42 & The Christians to play Brighton Dome

Level 42 will hit the road once more for the 22 date ‘Living It Up’ UK tour running October to November 2023. The band will be joined on all dates by Special Guests, The Christians. The tour includes an appearance at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Tuesday 24th October 2023.

Level 42 is a band with nothing to prove, but all the desire to continue their run at the top. The ‘Living It Up’ Tour follows the recent all-too-brief ‘Lessons In Live’ seven date UK tour that finished in November 2022, which included selling out Indigo at The O2.

Frontman and bassist Mark King is a musician who has truly created a sound and style all of his own and is in constant demand, both from the fans and from his peers, along with founder member Mike Lindup who continues to provide the soundscape and vocals that are unmistakably Level 42. To date, the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, 7 live albums, the ‘Sirens’ EP, and 6 compilation albums, had 18 top 40 singles, including the era-defining ‘Lessons In Love’, ‘Something About You’, ‘Leaving Me Now’, ‘Running In The Family’, and ‘Hot Water’, sold out Wembley Arena for a total of 21 nights and sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide. In short, they have proven to be one of the most successful British bands ever and it is clear they continue to set the benchmark for British Jazz Funk.

Last year saw the release of two must-have box sets of Level 42’s ‘Complete Polydor Years’, with Volume 1 being from 1980-1984 and containing 10 CD’s, and Volume 2 being from 1985-1989 and also containing 10 CD’s. Find out about Volume 1 HERE and Volume 2 HERE.

The ‘Living It Up’ Tour in 2023 is a chance for the band’s fans to check in once again with a truly class act: Don’t miss them!

You can purchase your Level 42 Brighton Dome concert tickets HERE and HERE.

Level 42 fans may also be interested in reading the Brighton & Hove News interview with Level 42’s Mark King from back in 2018 HERE.

www.level42.com

thechristianslive.co.uk