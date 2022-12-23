The Beat with Dave Wakelin to open UK tour with Sussex concert

Legendary 2-Tone Punk Ska Reggae group The Beat led by vocalist Dave Wakeling, have announced a 20 date UK tour for next May and June. The opening night will be here in Sussex at the iconic modernist De La Warr Pavilion venue.

The date for your diaries is Friday 26th May 2023 and support will come from Bow Wow Wow who were created by Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren in 1980 from members of the Adam and the Ants group along with vocalist Annabella Lwin. Between 1980-1983 Bow Wow Wow had acclaimed singles such as ‘I Want Candy’, ‘C-30 C60 C-90 Go’, ‘Go Wild In The Country’, ‘Fools Rush In’, ‘Afrodisiac’, ‘Do You Wanna Hold Me’, ‘Sexy Eiffel Towers’, ‘Louis Quatorze’ and more.

The Beat formed in 1979 and released their debut single, an infectious cover of the Smokey Robinson classic ‘Tears Of A Clown’ on 2-Tone Records which went straight into the UK national charts at No.6. Along with their contemporaries The Specials, Madness, and The Selecter, The Beat became an overnight sensation.

Over the course of the next five years The Beat released three studio albums ‘I Just Can’t Stop It’, ‘Wha’ppen?’ and ‘Special Beat Service’. The Beat toured the world alongside artists such as The Clash, The Police, The Specials, The Pretenders, REM, Talking Heads, and David Bowie.

The Beat enjoyed a series of classic hit singles between 1979-1983 such as ‘Mirror In The Bathroom’, ‘Best Friend’, ‘Can’t Get Used To Losing You’, ‘Hands Off…She’s Mine’, ‘Too Nice To Talk To’, ‘Drowning’, ‘Doors Of Your Heart’, ‘Save It For Later’, ‘I Confess’, ‘Stand Down Margaret’ and ‘Twist And Crawl’.

