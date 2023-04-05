Squalid conditions worsen at Lewes Prison with worrying levels of violence

Squalid conditions and worrying levels of violence and self-harm have worsened at Lewes Prison since the previous inspection almost a year ago.

Inspectors returning for an independent review of progress in February were disappointed to find that, far from improving, conditions at the jail had deteriorated since the full inspection last May.

At the earlier full inspection, inspectors had raised concerns about squalid conditions, rates of violence, staffing levels, care for vulnerable prisoners, healthcare and the time prisoners were spending locked in their cells.

The chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said: “Eight months on from the full inspection, our latest visit found a worrying lack of overall progress at Lewes.

“Time out of cell was among the worst we have seen outside pandemic restrictions and we were left concerned for prisoners’ wellbeing.

“It was notable that the number of calls to the Samaritans was escalating. Without significant further action to stabilise officer numbers, this situation was unlikely to improve.”

About half of the men at Lewes still weren’t allocated to education or employment, meaning that they spent up to 23 hours a day locked in their cells.

Library access was also very poor – about 80 per cent of planned library sessions had been cancelled in the month before the review (January 2023).

Levels of violence continued to be high – and staffing levels remained such a problem that members of the safety team were frequently deployed on wings meaning even serious violent incidents were not always investigated or acted on promptly.

Rates of self-harm had risen. Calls to the Samaritans had also increased although prison leaders were unaware of this until inspectors requested the data.

Men in crisis told inspectors they felt uncared for – and significant evidence supported this. One prisoner known to be at risk of suicide or self-harm was being held in a cell with broken glass at the windows, presenting an obvious risk of serious harm.

The inspectors said: “The prison had made efforts to improve cleanliness but living accommodation remained poor and many toilets within them were in an unacceptable state.

“Given how long prisoners were spending locked in their cells, this was particularly concerning.”

Lewes Prison was built in 1853 and is a category B reception prison. It holds up to 624 prisoners and many of them are from Brighton and Hove or were jailed at courts across Sussex Surrey and Kent.

To read the full report, click here.