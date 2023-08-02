It’s moving day at Brighton and Hove Albion as two strikers head for pastures new.

Aaron Connolly has completed a permanent move to Hull City for undisclosed terms while Deniz Undav heads back to Germany, on loan to Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart.

Connolly spent part of last season on loan with the Tigers and the Republic of Ireland international has joined the Championship club on a one-year deal.

Hull are managed by Liam Rosenior whose spell as a Brighton player coincided with Connolly’s arrival at the club.

Albion said: “Aaron Connolly has completed a permanent move to Hull City for undisclosed terms.

“The Republic of Ireland international joined us in 2016, going on to make his first team debut in August 2017.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Aaron has spent the last few seasons out on loan but with Hull he settled well.

“He knows Liam Rosenior from their time here together and Liam is the ideal person to get the best out of Aaron. We wish Aaron the very best for the future.”

Albion added: “The 23-year-old had a dream start to his league career with us, netting a brace against Tottenham Hotspur in his first full Premier League start.

“Aaron went on to make 52 appearances in all competitions for us, scoring eight goals.”

Connolly has made eight appearances for the Republic of Ireland although he has yet to score for his country.

Since joining Brighton, he has spent time out on loan at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Italian club Venezia.

Meanwhlle, Deniz Undav has joined top-flight German side Stuttgart on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “It is with some regret we decided to let Deniz go and play. Last year he was crucial for us in achieving our goals but he deserves that chance.

“We wish him well for the season with Stuttgart and we look forward to welcoming him back at the end of the season.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Deniz is at a stage in his career where he wants to play every week and we respect that.

“He is a popular guy in the dressing room and did really well at the end of last season but this is a good opportunity for him to get his first taste of top-flight football in his homeland.

“We will be monitoring him closely throughout the year and wish him the best of luck with Stuttgart.”

The 27-year-old joined Brighton in January last year from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

He then went back to the Belgian side for the remainder of that season on loan and finished the season as the league’s top scorer, helping Union to a second-place finish.

Undav made 30 appearances in all competitions for Albion last season, scoring eight goals.