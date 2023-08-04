Norway’s finest punk-pop anti-conformists Pom Poko have announced that they will be dropping their new album ‘Bobbie’ on 20th October and in support of this they will be performing live a half dozen instore gigs beginning in Brighton at Resident, (which is located at 27-28 Kensington Gardens) on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

Their previous Brighton concerts at The Hope & Ruin sold out four months prior to the shows!. So it is wise not to hang about if you want to see one of the most amazing live bands out there at the moment. Purchase your tickets from Resident music HERE.

Pom Poko formed in 2017 and took their unusual name and spirit from Japanese animation visionaries Studio Ghibli’s marvellously out-there film about raccoon-dog rebels with unfeasibly large testicles.

Pom Poko offer the listener pure Norwegian punky sweetness, combined with a punk attitude with a nerdy knowledge of pop history. This therefore makes for an explosive package often compared to Le Tigre, Deerhoof and Duchess Says. Sweet sing-song vocals are mixed with intense grooves, bouncy guitars and crazy riffs, and make Pom Poko a feat to behold live. Reduce the testosterone, increase the sugar rush, and get ready for this K-PUNK explosion.

Pom Poko were creating quite a buzz prior to the release of their debut album, ‘Birthday’, back in February 2019. They were praised by the likes Interview Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Clash, DIY, while NME has even picked them as one of the acts to watch out for in 2018.

Their lead single from the forthcoming ‘Bobbie’ album is titled ‘Kiss Me By The Candlelight’ and features Personal Trainer. Check it out HERE.

They will be playing live at Chalk in Brighton on 20th February 2024 – Further information HERE. In the meantime, here’s your chance to get up close an personal with the band for their Resident instore performance. Once again, purchase options and tickets are available HERE.

